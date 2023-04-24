County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the third round

Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan)

Scores: 17, 5

Figures: 4-81

It was a tough start to the county season for Labuschagne with his primary skill, but the Queenslander did deploy a new skill with great success in his first game of 2023 for Glamorgan, claiming career-best figures with off-spin. Labuschagne, who Glamorgan coach Matt Maynard revealed had developed his off-spin to provide some variety for the Bulls with Mitchell Swepson and Matthew Kuhnemann turning it the same way, captured 4-81 as Durham racked up 9(dec)-471. Coming in at No.3, he then fell lbw to Ben Raine in the first innings before flashing at a wide delivery from Paul Coughlin to be caught at gully after Glamorgan were asked to follow-on in their rain-affected draw.

Michael Neser (Glamorgan)

Figures: 2-81

Score: 1

Neser led the Glamorgan attack in his first game of the county season, claiming the wicket Durham's top scorer Brydon Carse lbw for 91 and their skipper Scott Borthwick caught by Labuschagne for 59. The right-armer finished with 2-81 from 26 overs in a solid first hit out of the UK summer, bowling with "exceptional" control and consistency according to Maynard as he looks to stake a claim for inclusion in Australia's Ashes squad should they want to make any changes following the second Test at Lord's.

Matthew Kuhnemann (Durham)

Figures: 0-10

Kuhnemann didn't bat in his side's 9(dec)-471 and was only required for four overs against his Queensland teammates Labuschagne and Neser as Durham "totally outplayed" Glamorgan, who escaped with a draw as heavy rain halted play with 22 overs remaining in the match. Durham quicks Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin and Brydon Carse took 15 of the 16 Glamorgan wickets to fall with Kuhnemann, who grabbed 12 wickets in his first two matches, a mere spectator on the final day.

Cameron Bancroft (Somerset)

Scores: 7, 4

After coming up against Stuart Broad last week against Notts, Bancroft squared off against his England new ball partner James Anderson this round with Lancashire travelling to Taunton. But it was Lancashire stalwart Tom Bailey that had the West Australian's number, dismissing the right-hander caught behind in both innings. The 30-year-old has a week off before the last of his four games for Somerset this season against Northamptonshire at home where he will be hoping to finish on a high after a tough month that has yielded a top score of 44 in his six innings.

Cameron Bancroft (left) congratulates Peter Siddle (centre) on one of the seamer's three wickets // Getty

Peter Siddle (Somerset)

Figures: 3-97

The Somerset attack felt the full force of a Keaton Jennings onslaught as the former England opener pounded a 247-ball 189 that included 27 boundaries and two sixes before retiring hurt with a hamstring injury. Siddle was one of the more economical bowlers, picking up 3-97 – all caught behind – from his 22.4 overs. He also smacked two fours and a six in his 13-ball knock of 17 which helped Somerset reach 441 in the first innings of their rain-affected draw with Lancashire.

Wes Agar (Kent)

Figures: 2-67

The South Australian quick claimed the big scalp of England great Sir Alastair Cook caught behind for 39 to get his county career off to a sensational start in his debut for Kent. But the joy was short lived as the Nick Browne (159) and Tom Westley (148) put on 265 for Essex's second wicket. Agar later picked up Paul Walter, also caught behind by Sam Billings, finishing with the best figures for Kent (2-67 off 23) as Essex posted 5(dec)-451 in Canterbury. He was next into bat as Kent reached 7-342 in their first innings before rain washed out the entire final day.

Wes Agar celebrates the wicket of Alastair Cook on county debut // Getty

Sam Whiteman (Northamptonshire)

Scores: 26, 6

It was a tough few days for the West Australian batter and his side Northamptonshire as they were demolished by an innings at home to Hampshire. Whiteman was the second top scorer with 26 in Northants' first innings but could only manage six in the second as they were bundled out for 63 following on. He was one of James Fuller's six victims in the first innings before being bowled by former South African international Kyle Abbott with a ball that seamed away and beat the outside edge in the second.

Chris Tremain (Northamptonshire)

Figures: 0-74

Scores: 16, 13

After claiming 13 wickets at 12 in his first two games, Tremain went wicketless in his third and final game for Northants as they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Hampshire. Tremain sent down 21 economical overs and did have centurion James Vince dropped off his bowling when he was on 25, with the Sydney Sixers international going on to make 186 in Hampshire's 8(dec)-482. Tremain was due to be replaced by Lance Morris after his three-game stint with the club still exploring their options after the WA speedster was forced to withdraw due to a back injury.

Marcus Harris (Gloucestershire)

Scores: 1, 26

It's been a frustrating two weeks for Harris and Gloucestershire as rain halted their victory push on day four with Worcestershire 4-51 in their second innings, which came after their round two clash with Yorkshire last week was abandoned without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield. After hitting 59 and 148 in the season opener, Harris was adjudged lbw to Joe Leach for one in the first innings as Gloucester lost 4-8 to start the match. He then edged behind off seamer Josh Tongue in the second after hitting three boundaries.

Nathan McAndrew (Sussex)

Figures: 2-67, 1-28

Scores: 23, 0

Another solid outing for McAndrew with the ball, picking up three wickets to take his season tally to nine from two matches. The South Australian opened round three with a boundary-laden 15-ball 23 before picking up Yorkshire skipper Adam Lyth lbw and Matthew Fisher caught by Indian star Cheteshwar Pujara. Fisher returned the favour in the second innings, trapping McAndrew in front for a duck. The right-armer took the opening Yorkshire wicket in their pursuit of 201 for victory but rain prevented play on the final day with the match ending in a draw.

Did not play: Sean Abbott (Surrey), Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire), Steve Smith (Sussex)