County Championship Division One 2023

County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the third round

Marnus Labuschagne bowling off-spin and wickets for the Aussie quicks were the highlights from the Australians over in the UK

Jack Paynter

24 April 2023, 02:30 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo