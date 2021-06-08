England T20 Blast 2021

Aussie World Cup hopefuls hit England's T20 Blast

A host of short-format stars will be displaying their wares in the UK across the next six weeks, with some setting sights on upcoming ICC event

Martin Smith

8 June 2021, 12:52 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo