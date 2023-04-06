The Ashes hopefuls out to impress in county campaigns

We take a look at which Australians are playing where this county season ahead of a huge six-Test tour of England

cricket.com.au

6 April 2023, 12:55 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo