More Aussies sign up for Pakistan Super League

Jake Weatherald, Tim David and Jack Wildermuth all drafted into the Pakistan Super League's plan to restart fixtures next month in Abu Dhabi

Dave Middleton

24 May 2021, 02:26 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo