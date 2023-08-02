Men's Ashes 2023

Ball change impetus for shift McDonald ‘never seen’ before

While Australia should have better navigated periods of day five at The Oval according to Andrew McDonald, the coach said a ball change altered the match “dramatically”

Andrew Ramsey in London

2 August 2023, 04:00 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo