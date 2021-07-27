Another star ruled out of BAN v AUS T20 series

Star wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das has become the latest Bangladesh player to be ruled out of the upcoming five-match series against Australia, which starts next week.

Das has returned home for family reasons and due to the biosecurity and quarantine protocols for the series, he's unable to re-join the squad before the series opener on August 3.

Bangladesh have already announced they will be without opener Tamim Iqbal due to a knee injury and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who has also left the team bubble for family reasons.

Aminul Islam will also miss the series following the death of his father.

ESPNCricinfo is reporting that star left-armer Mustafizur Rahman will also miss at least the start of the series due to an ankle injury, while Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan are both managing groin problems.

As part of the biosecurity protocols, both teams can only pick players who have been in quarantine since July 20, either in Dhaka or with their respective touring parties in Zimbabwe (Bangladesh) and West Indies (Australia).

Australia will also have a depleted squad for the series with Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson and Daniel Sams all opting out of the tour for personal reasons.

Skipper Aaron Finch has also returned home due to a knee injury, while Ben McDermott missed the third ODI against the West Indies on Tuesday due to an ankle problem.

Australia are coming off a 4-1 T20 series loss to the Windies, while Bangladesh recently beat Zimbabwe 2-1.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (vc), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

(all matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)

First T20: August 3, start time TBC

Second T20: August 4, start time TBC

Third T20: August 6, start time TBC

Fourth T20: August 7, start time TBC

Fifth T20: August 9, start time TBC