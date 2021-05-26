Locked in: Australia set for T20 tour of Bangladesh

Australia's hunt for missing silverware boosted by the extended T20 campaign

Sam Ferris

26 May 2021, 10:32 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo