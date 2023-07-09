With Ashes on the line, it's Bazball's time to shine

Late wickets leave topsy-turvy Test in the balance

In the innovative and intoxicating era of England cricket dubbed 'Bazball', there has been no more exquisitely crafted moment – no better-dressed stage – than the scenario that awaits England at Headingley later today.

Having already pronounced that going 2-0 down in the five match Ashes series merely presented their team with the opportunity to defy history and reclaim the urn 3-2, England enter day four brimming with confidence they can deliver on that promise.

And their optimism is understandable.

The 251 set by Australia after the tourists suffered another clatter of wickets in difficult batting conditions late on day three might sound competitive, but it's a mere stroll when compared to some of the recent run chases they've pulled off in the year-long regime of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

There's the 5-279 (off 78.5 overs) at Lord's; 5-299 (off 50) at Trent Bridge; 3-296 (off 54.2) right here at Headingley – all against then-reigning World Test Champions New Zealand last year – followed by 3-378 (off 76.4) against India at Edgbaston, and 1-130 (off 22.3) to beat South Africa at The Oval.

And it's not just on their own patch Stokes's men have run down any target placed before them, in keeping with the captain's oft-repeated mantra 'we're not interested in draws'.

QUICK SINGLE Clash of captains holds key to third Test

Take the 2-270 (off 28.1) against Pakistan at Karachi, a not dissimilar pursuit to that facing them later today which – if they manage to score at a similar rate to what was inflicted on Pakistan's helpless bowlers – will mean they'll be celebrating victory before lunch.

Throw in the not-insubstantial fact four members of this current England outfit – Joe Root (153), Stokes (117.3), Jonny Bairstow (115.6) and not out opener Ben Duckett (108) – average 100-plus in fourth innings since 'Bazball' began in June last year, and planets are clearly aligning.

Of course, they find themselves 2-0 down in the Ashes battle because they were forced into the unfamiliar position of having to defend a last-day total of 281 at Edgbaston, which proved just beyond them.

And at Lord's last week, their gallant if ultimately unsuccessful chase of 371 fell 43 runs shy because … well, because one of their batters got stumped, apparently.

There might only have been five previous fourth-innings pursuits of 250 or more to win Tests at Leeds in the ground's 132-year history, but two of those have been posted by England in Ashes matches and the most recent is especially relevant.

'The one part of my game that hadn't clicked yet'

Like that famous fixture in 2019 – when the home team reeled in a much more distant target of 362 courtesy of a virtuoso century from Stokes – today's drama will unfold on a Sunday at Headingley where a sold-out crowd of 18,000 will celebrate every run as if it's a victory in itself.

And those fans will not need to have their memories jogged of that epic day, given it was again replayed at length during Saturday's six-hour rain delay to set the scene for the England bowling demolition that followed.

The reason that game gets such regular airtime on British cable television might well be, as some in the Australia dressing room have pointedly noted, it's one of only two Ashes Tests the old foe has won in the past eight years, the other coming at The Oval in the final game of the 2019 campaign.

But the similarities with the Headingley miracle of 2019 are fleeting, and rendered even more irrelevant by the introduction of 'Bazball' which has ruled a line under all previous Test match statistics because nobody has apparently dared play the way England currently do.

The size of the respective day-four tasks might seem similar – 206 needed come the end of day three in 2019, 224 this time – but the fact England were three down back then and a breezy 0-27 (off just five overs) in 2023 makes for a lopsided comparison.

"The lads went out there tonight in a tricky period and played really well to get through that, it's never easy'" England allrounder Chris Woakes, a member of that still-eulogised 2019 outfit at Headingley, said at day's end having finished with 3-68 as Australia lost 6-108 in 20 overs.

"To chalk a few off is really nice but also to finish the day none down is a real positive for us.

"But we know we've got to come and bat well, the scores in this game haven't been high so we know it's probably not going to be straightforward.

"Hopefully we can put some pressure on the Aussie bowlers and we know it's a fast-scoring ground and hopefully that helps."

Turbo-charged third Test set up nicely after Head blitz

Even more so than Stokes, who has again terrorised Australia's bowlers in the past two innings he's played at Lord's and Leeds last Friday, the wildcard that looms is Headingley's notoriously changeable weather.

After an almost tropical sun-drenched day two, where Australia's grip on the game loosened due to Stokes's sublime hitting and a couple of profligate wickets surrendered late in the afternoon, the next day dawned with persistent drizzle that eventually gave way to low cloud and heavy humidity.

By nightfall, it was a torrential thunderstorm that might take some pace from the outfield come Sunday.

However, with forecast morning cloud making way to a largely sunny afternoon, the beneficial conditions that have mostly eluded Australia's bowlers throughout this series are again expected to dissipate, further reducing their hopes of securing their first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

Prior to starting their 25-minute bowling stint on Saturday night, skipper Pat Cummins addressed his players and gestured their plan of attack was to try and nick off England's top-order which worked in the first innings where they were reduced to 7-142 before Stokes cut loose and lifted them to 237.

"We know how they're going to attack things and we'll stay true to how we bowl, and I felt like we bowled to the top-order really well a couple of days ago," said Australia batter Travis Head who had played a similarly fearless salvage job to Stokes with 77 in his team's second innings total of 224.

'As long as he's there': Stokes looms large in Headingley

"We'll just try to stick at that, and we know they're going to come hard and try and push us off those lengths.

"Hopefully that creates opportunities, but Headingley does weird things.

"You can look up and the cloud can come in and the ball can start swinging or, if it's a sunny day, it can be really nice to bat.

"It's really condition-dependent so hopefully we come here tomorrow with a few clouds and the ball swings around a little bit."

England's proud boast of never settling for draws remains redundant in this situation, because not even a team as zanily unorthodox as Stokes's men would countenance batting out two full days to force a stalemate thereby ensuring Australia retains it's 2-0 advantage in the series, and the urn.

But in remaining true to one of the 'Bazballers' other philosophies – to put entertainment ahead of any slavish need to win – it's a given that England won't be content to chip away at their target in ones and twos, regardless of the unfolding match situation.

"This team is always looking to be the aggressor and put the foot forward and look how to win Test matches, and Ben (Stokes) has spoken he's not interested in draws," Woakes said.

"I think that's the way the team wants to play – be exciting, be entertaining.

"Naturally when you're in a run chase there's always going to be nerves around.

"But I think they're certainly good nerves at the thought of winning the Test match and chasing down a score, and keeping ourselves in the series."

For Head, who is one of five members of Australia's current playing XI to have been on the field that Sunday afternoon four years ago when Stokes singlehandedly turned a seemingly inevitable defeat into an instant moment of patriotic fervour, it's a simple equation.

If Australia's bowlers and fielders can claim 10 England wickets before the revolutionaries storm to 251, the Ashes will be won and the memories of 2019 can be eased – at least until the next England tour, when it will doubtless still be replayed ad nauseum at every opportunity.

"As much pressure that's in our dressing room, it's cliche to say it's in their dressing room as well," Head said, suggesting that despite the bristling bravado that comes with 'Bazball' it has also been shown to be fallible in the first two matches of this series.

"It's a huge day in the series tomorrow, so I think it'd be silly for both camps not to say there's nerves.

"Knowing what we can achieve tomorrow, knowing what England can pull off with a fightback and go 2-1, there's a lot on the table.

"It's nice that it's here again – the crowd, the atmosphere.

"I think it's fair to say that it's also be a nice place to be with the series on the line, and hopefully we can redeem ourselves from '19 at this place."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood