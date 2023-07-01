Aussies to revisit bouncer blueprint, at Lord's and beyond

Khawaja makes England pay following hosts' capitulation

If you buy into the folklore the MCC is cricket's founding father, then the game's original family home is not Lord's but instead a largely anonymous gated garden situated 1500m south-east of St John's Wood.

Dorset Square, flanked on all sides by heritage-listed Georgian terrace houses, is where Thomas Lord (eponymous founder of the venue currently hosting the second Ashes Test) laid out his original cricket ground in 1787, the same year the MCC was founded.

When they were priced out of the genteel neighbourhood 23 years later, the venerable club moved up the road (and the slope) into more sizeable digs they've since fashioned into their stately manor.

It proved a shrewd upsize as, even allowing for the current England captain's call to have boundary lengths reduced to suit his adventurous batters in this series, Dorset Square was unlikely to have evolved into an international sports stadium given its dimensions are less than half that of Lord's.

There are, however, some enduring similarities between the venues with the humble origin site now protected from public intrusion by securely locked steel gates, while pathologically officious staff perform the same function at Lord's, only waving through the occasional political protestor.

And just as the Marylebone Cricket Club's original patch is acclaimed by a small circular plaque attached to a neat wooden pavilion on its eastern perimeter, Lord's itself might one day host equivalent commemorative signage recognising an event of comparable cultural significance.

For it was at Lord's in early June 2022 that the phenomenon since dubbed simply 'Bazball' was born.

After England's horror tour to the West Indies that followed an equally forgettable 0-4 Ashes hammering in Australia, they installed a fresh captain (Ben Stokes) and new coach (Brendon McCullum) and – like the MCC in 1810 – set off for uncharted terrain.

The mission statement for this adventure is yet to be chiselled into stone, but according to Stokes it is built upon granting players free hand to entertain without the traditional consequences appended to failure.

"If you fail, then you fail. So what?" Stokes penned in a pre-Ashes column, where he also counselled cricket fans against aiming the term 'bad shot' at batters because – under his leadership – there is simply no such thing.

It's the approach they took into their first game of the brave new era, against New Zealand at Lord's a year ago, where they landed their first win from 10 Test starts by chasing down a fourth innings victory target of 279 in less than 79 overs with five wickets up their sleeve.

The die was cast, the revolution was born and – unencumbered by the historic obsession with winning in what has been hitherto regarded as the definitive results-driven industry – England's crusade to re-invent a game they had already devised became irresistible.

However, just as cricket's family home is very private property except for those able to fork out the A$300 for a general admission seat or A$2670 for a berth at the 'Ashes Lounge' that provides unimpeded views of … err, the practice nets, there is a glaring contradiction inherent in 'Bazball'.

Its vociferous and voluble acolytes will proclaim the philosophy's defining trait is that it eschews ego, thereby galvanising a sense of team in which individuals are free to express their talents in the knowledge shortcomings will be accepted, provided they are exhibited with gusto.

"No-one in that dressing room will be disappointed with how he got out, everyone will just be a bit gutted it didn't go for six," opener Ben Duckett said of Ollie Pope's dismissal on day two, when his fellow batter attempted to launch a bouncer all the way to Dorset Square only to toe-end a catch to deep backward square.

"It's the way we play our cricket.

"If you want to back away and hit it over cover for six, or do whatever you need to do then go and do it.

"Just commit to it."

Clearly Duckett wasn't to know that dismissal, when England were cruising under bright sunshine on a plumb pitch against an Australia attack already missing a key component (injured spinner Nathan Lyon), would prove the trigger for an all-time collapse that would yield nine wickets for 137 runs.

But he was aware that three of those top-order batters, himself among them, were victims of unnecessarily aggressive shots aimed at short-pitched deliveries being used as a blatantly desperate ploy that brought mishits, all caught behind the wicket.

That sacrificial tally rose to four the next day when Harry Brook unfurled perhaps the most profligate offering of all, stepping a metre outside his leg stump to flat-bat a chest high catch to extra cover in the manner of Major League Baseball, for which he was recently appointed a brand ambassador.

Harry Brook's ugly hoik that led to him being caught out on the third morning // Getty

As was the case with the three who gifted their wickets on Thursday evening, Brook fell for a trap as obvious as it was basic, pushing fielders back and bowling bouncers in the hope of stealing a wicket – maybe two – knowing there's nothing in the pitch or the ball to create conventional breakthroughs.

It was a ploy that relied solely on the bristling ego of England's batters, a trait that 'Bazball' is supposed to have suppressed.

And therein lies the incongruity.

In pursuit of a supposedly selfless game style where free-scoring and free-thinking override winning or losing, the team's best interests might occasionally be sacrificed on the altar of entertainment.

And with Australia currently holding an overall lead of 221 with notionally eight second innings wickets (including Lyon) and two days remaining, this Test looms as one of those occasions.

To win the second Test of a series Australia already leads 1-0 after a stirring last-day win at Edgbston, England must produce the highest successful fourth innings run chase witnessed at Lord's since … well, since they did it in the inaugural iteration of 'Bazball' a year ago.

But should the lead blow out beyond 300, as is a distinct possibility, England's brave new brigade will need to perform a feat only previously seen once at Lord's, when the West Indies piled on 1-344 from 66 overs at the height of their powers in 1984.

An era that was apparently not worthy of a catchy moniker.

Given the sudden shift in overhead conditions and, as a consequence, the underfoot pitch during this Test to suddenly aid bowlers on day three, England might have conceivably been reduced to a first-innings deficit on Friday morning regardless of their batting strategy.

But by any historic measure, Australia were ripe for the plucking on day two when Lyon tore his calf and the seamers were going around the park at the rate of almost five and half runs per over.

At that speed, England's first innings shortfall would have been erased shortly before the second new ball was due during the morning session of day three, and they would have banked a lead of almost 100 by the Test's midway point.

However, had they been prepared to play the longer game, England could have conceivably withstood the bouncer barrage until Australia's depleted bowling unit tired, or their captain reverted to plan A and recalled fielders to conventional positions in search of wickets.

Under either of those scenarios, they might then have been handed licence to resume their boundary blitz.

"We've always said that we want to play an aggressive brand," England bowling coach Jeetan Patel said at the close of day three, foreshortened by an hour due to the eventual arrival of rain.

"It's not always going to come off and that's not a cop out – it's just reality."

Armed with that not-quite-so-revelatory knowledge, Australia's fast bowling line-up seems certain to revisit their short-ball strategy whenever England begin their pursuit of victory.

And quite likely revisit it over and over across the remaining three Ashes Tests, as this team unashamedly and unrelentingly chases their first outright series win in the UK since 2001.

"We'll see how the wicket reacts in the next couple of days," Mitchell Starc said when asked if such a blatant blueprint can realistically be rolled out two innings in a row.

"It's not playing a whole lot of tricks, but it's been quite inconsistent and maybe getting a gauge of the speed of ball-to-bat can be a bit difficult.

"So it could potentially be a ploy.

"We've now tried it and had a bit of success with the way they played it, so could call on that again, either this game or throughout the series."

