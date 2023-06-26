Men's Ashes 2023

Room to improve giving Aussies confidence for Lord's

Marnus Labuschagne says England's 'Bazball' tactics opened the door for Australia's famous win at Edgbaston, with plenty of improvement to come from the visitors

AAP

26 June 2023, 04:00 PM AEST

