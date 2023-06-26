Room to improve giving Aussies confidence for Lord's

Labuschagne revisits his surprise Lord's recall

Marnus Labuschagne has put a pin in the hype around England's first Test performance, warning Australia were also well below their best in the thrilling two-wicket victory.

The mood in England has remained one of celebration after Edgbaston, with coach Brendon McCullum telling players he felt like they'd won the Test rather than lost it.

Players have done radio slots where their style of play has been celebrated, while Ben Stokes has argued that 'Bazball' has got England closer to Australia than in the past.

Outspoken quick Ollie Robinson has also fired several shots, claiming he was surprised by how defensive Australia were and that the tourists needed to change their game to win the series.

Labuschagne has other ideas ahead of the second Test at Lord's.

While he admitted he had enjoyed watching England's fearless approach as a cricket fan, he pointed out Australia still had several levels of improvement in front of them.

"It's exciting, it's entertaining, it's good to watch, but at the end of the day we played pretty under par to what I think the standard of our team is at," Labuschagne said.

"From a batting point of view Uz (Usman Khawaja) was outstanding – Alex Carey was very good as well – but I think most of the other batters, we want to be better than that standard.

"And from a bowling perspective ... you come in with all these plans of how you're going to do it, but until you experience it, it is very hard to say 'okay, we're going to do this'.

"The thought was how are they going to do it against our bowlers and they showed they can do it. But with a wicket that might have a little bit more in it, what's it going to look like?

"We walked away from the first Test 1-0 up and that's a positive sign for us because I don't think we played at our best."

Labuschagne also questioned how safe England's method of batting was, after even their most conventional batsman Joe Root attempted reverse-scoops at Edgbaston.

Root scored an unbeaten 118 in the first innings, but was out for 46 in the second innings jumping down the deck and tyring to take down Nathan Lyon.

"Him playing that method and those shots are keeping us in the game," Labuschagne said.

"I use that second innings as an example. He probably had an opportunity to shut us out and take the game away from us completely.

"He played an unbelievable innings but he ended up getting 46 and if turns into 80-plus we're chasing 300 and that's going to be a pretty big effort.

"That's the benefit for us the way they're playing."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood