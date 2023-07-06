KFC BBL|13

New finals structure revealed as BBL|13 schedule unveiled

Cricket Australia unveil schedule for shortened men's Big Bash season which includes a new four-team, four-game finals structure for BBL|13

Jack Paynter

6 July 2023, 10:00 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo