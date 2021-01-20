Australia's Test stars set for Big Bash return

Australia's Test players began returning to their KFC BBL clubs today and could be in action as soon as Thursday night while changing state border rules clouds availability for others.

Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green have been confirmed to miss the end of the KFC BBL season, while Mitchell Starc has returned to Sydney for scans on his right hamstring following the conclusion of the Vodafone Test Series in Brisbane yesterday.

Lyon has told the first-placed Sydney Sixers he will skip the end of the tournament because he is desperate to spend time with his family.

The Sixers are hopeful Starc will be available for their BBL Finals campaign in what would be his first BBL match since 2015, but his availability will hinge on both the results of scans and any restrictions on travel out of Sydney.

Green will also miss the end of the tournament for the Perth Scorchers after returning to Western Australia for a rest, which he will get plenty of while spending 14 days in home quarantine under that state's rules for arrivals from Queensland.

But otherwise, it's anticipated the majority of players will be made available from as soon as Thursday night.

Cricket Australia on Wednesday made the move to fly all BBL-bound players to Melbourne after gaining exemptions into Victoria.

All players will be tested for COVID19 and will be quarantined until they get a negative test result back.

From there, any players who need to go on to Adelaide will need a further exemption, a situation being worked through with the South Australian government.

The Strikers, Brisbane Heat and Sixers all have games in South Australia in the next two days, with CA still sorting out who will be rested.

The list of players includes Travis Head and Michael Neser for the Adelaide Strikers, Mitchell Swepson and Marnus Labuschagne for the Brisbane Heat and the Sixers' Moises Henriques and Sean Abbott.

If the Heat and Sixers players are not cleared to travel to Adelaide, they will at least be able to return for their clubs over the weekend for games in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wade and Tim Paine are among those expected to be available to play when Hobart and Perth face off on Friday night at Marvel Stadium.

Wade would appear to be an automatic selection for the starting XI, but it remains to be seen if Paine would be picked for his first Twenty20 match in three years for the Hurricanes.

Renegades opener Marcus Harris will also be available from Saturday, but will miss tonight's derby with the Melbourne Stars.

James Pattinson however won't be fit for the Renegades' final two games of BBL|10, and nor will Will Pucovski for the Stars, who is set to seek specialist advice on his shoulder injury in the coming days.

Fellow Test squad members Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith and David Warner don't have BBL contracts.

It comes as CA confirmed that the January 26 match between Perth and Brisbane would be played in Adelaide, after it had to be moved from Sydney for COVID19 reasons.

The start of the women's 50-over competition has also been pushed back to January 30 due to border closures.

BBL club-by-club Test player availability

Adelaide Strikers

Players: Travis Head, Michael Neser

Head has returned home to Adelaide while Neser has flown to Melbourne. Both players will need an exemption from the SA government to play in any of the Strikers' final three regular season games, which are all in Adelaide.

Remaining games: January 21 v Brisbane Heat @ Adelaide Oval; January 24 v Sydney Thunder @ Adelaide Oval; January 25 v Sydney Thunder @ Adelaide Oval

Brisbane Heat

Players: Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Swepson

Labuschagne is, unsurprisingly, keen to move straight into the BBL after starring as Australia's top run scorer in the Vodafone Test Series, while Swepson was an uncapped squad member and has not played a competitive fixture since an Australia A match before the Test series.

Remaining games: January 21 v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval; January 23 v Melbourne Renegades @ Marvel Stadium; January 26 v Perth Scorchers @ Adelaide Oval

Hobart Hurricanes

Players: Tim Paine, Matthew Wade

Australia's Test skipper was a surprise addition to the Hurricanes playing squad this summer, while Matthew Wade finds his Test future under immense scrutiny after a lean Vodafone Test Series. Both have travelled direct to Melbourne and will available for selection for the Hurricanes' remaining three games. The prospect of a Wade-Short reunion at the top of the order is tantalising.

Remaining games: January 22 v Perth Scorchers @ Marvel Stadium; January 24 v Sydney Sixers @ MCG; January 26 v Melbourne Renegades @ MCG

Melbourne Renegades

Players: Marcus Harris, James Pattinson

Marcus Harris will be available for the Melbourne Renegades' final two games of BBL|10, but will not feature in tonight's Melbourne Derby at Marvel. James Pattinson injured his ribs over the Christmas break and has been out of action since and will not feature in the BBL this summer. The Renegades have also been dealt a huge blow with internationals Noor Ahmed (side strain) and Rilee Rossouw (hamstring) both ruled out for the remainder of the season with injury.

Remaining games: Today v Melbourne Stars @ Marvel Stadium; January 23 v Brisbane Heat @ Marvel Stadium; January 26 v Hobart Hurricanes @ MCG

Melbourne Stars

Player: Will Pucovski

Australia's newest Test player, Will Pucovski is yet to play a KFC BBL match, having signed his first contract this summer with the Melbourne Stars ahead of his Test call-up. A shoulder injury in the third Test in Sydney saw him miss the fourth Test, and will see him consult a specialist in Melbourne this week. He will not make a BBL debut this season

Remaining games: Today v Melbourne Renegades @ Marvel Stadium; January 23 v Perth Scorchers @ MCG; January 26 v Sydney Sixers @ MCG

Perth Scorchers

Player: Cameron Green

The gun allrounder has returned home to Western Australia and will spend the next fortnight in quarantine to rest and recover from his maiden Test series.

Remaining games: January 22 v Hobart Hurricanes @ Marvel Stadium; January 22 v Melbourne Stars @ MCG; January 26 v Adelaide Strikers @ Adelaide Oval

Sydney Sixers

Players: Sean Abbott, Moises Henriques Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc

First the bad news for the Sixers: Nathan Lyon has opted out of the BBL|10 season to spend time with his children and partner, while Mitchell Starc has returned to Sydney for scans on his right hamstring. The good news is Starc, if fit, remains a chance to play in the BBL Finals campaign, while the Sixers will immediately welcome back Sean Abbott and Moises Henriques who will be champing at the bit to get going having been inactive on the bench with the Test squad since mid-December. Whether Abbott and Henriques can get to Adelaide for Friday's Sydney Derby hinges on exemptions from the South Australian government, otherwise they will return to action on Saturday in Melbourne.

Remaining games: January 22 v Sydney Thunder @ Adelaide Oval, January 24 v Hobart Hurricanes @ MCG; January 26 v Melbourne Stars @ MCG.

Sydney Thunder

Players: None

The Sydney Thunder have a settled squad, with no players involved in Australia's international side. However, the side will be without Daniel Sams for their final three games of the regular season after injuring his right hand on Monday night. Scans have confirmed a bone and ligament injury in his hand and is listed as 'possible' for the finals campaign. With 10 wickets at 22.90 and 199 runs at a strike rate of 191, Sams' absence is a major blow for the Thunder.

Remaining games: January 22 v Sydney Sixers @ Adelaide Oval, January 24 v Adelaide Strikers @ Adelaide Oval; January 25 v Adelaide Strikers @ Adelaide Oval.