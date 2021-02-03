BBL coaches have their say on new rules

Season 10 of the KFC BBL has offered up myriad talking points but few have been discussed more than the three new rules.

In an effort to revamp the competition, Cricket Australia introduced the Power Surge, X-Factor player and Bash Boost point ahead of BBL|10.

The Power Surge is a two-over period during which the fielding team is allowed only two players outside the inner fielding circle. The batting side can call for this at any point from the 11th over of their innings.

The X-Factor player, named as either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet, can come into the game after the 10th over of the first innings and replace any player who is yet to bat, or has bowled no more than one over.

And the Bash Boost is a bonus point awarded halfway through the second innings to the team that is ahead compared to equivalent 10-over mark. Teams are awarded three points for winning the match, with a total of four points up for grabs each match.

The eight BBL clubs used and manipulated the new rules with varying success this season. We spoke to Adelaide Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie and former Melbourne Renegades coach Michael Klinger about their thoughts on the revamped playing conditions and how they would like to see them tweaked in seasons to come.

The Power Surge

Gillespie: "I liked the Power Surge. What it has highlighted is that if you bowl well you can get rewards and if you don't bowl well you can absolutely go the journey.

"I think it challenges bowlers to be even better at implementing their skills. We've seen some slightly different tactics used by various bowlers who have bowled in the Power Surges and it does challenge batsmen.

"The incentive is there for bowlers; if you do get a wicket and the field is all in then you can actually put some dot balls together and not go for too many runs, so it can actually work in favour of the bowling side.

"Tactically there's some really good stuff there but if you've got two established batsmen we've seen teams can really captialise and give their innings a real kick, especially if you feel you are a little bit behind the eight ball.

"The Power Surge overall has probably got a tick from most people."

Klinger: "The Surge bought a new dimension to the game. I read Jordan Silk's comments the other day about how it helps middle-order batsmen get away and I certainly agree with that.

"After this Big Bash leading into the next one, it will be interesting to see how teams can manipulate those rules a bit better and make the most of them and even potentially recruit players for those specific new rules.

"The Power Surge was a very good one."

The X-Factor player

Klinger: "The only thing I'd say is you look at someone like Brisbane's Xavier Bartlett, who's bowling beautifully one over per game and then getting subbed out.

"The Heat are using that rule really well I just don't want to see a lack of development from that situation going forward where a young player comes in for an over and doesn't bowl past that, because how is he going to develop his game?

"In saying that, another argument would be it's better him doing that than not playing at all. I'm certainly not saying it's a bad thing but just something we want to keep monitoring looking forward."

Gillespie: "At the start of the tournament we had no real plan to utilise the X-Factor unless there was an illness or injury.

"Then we ended up using it twice in the first two games – we subbed out Danny Briggs a couple of times. That was more because we were bowling first playing down in Hobart and Launceston early in the tournament, on surfaces that were assisting the seam bowlers so we were getting some swing and seam movement and we just felt that the second spinner wasn't going to get the overs in, so that was our thinking behind that in those first two games.

"But as the weather got better and the wickets became less conducive to swing and seam bowling we didn't feel that we needed to use it.

"If I was asked for feedback on it I'd be suggesting that if you're going to have an X-Factor you should be able to bring them in at any stage of the game not just at the end of 10 overs in the first innings. That does potentially favour one side over the other.

"I think you just have an X-Factor player, you can insert them into the game at any stage of the game you want. You can bring them in for the last over of the second innings if you want to bowl or to bat or whatever, it's your choice, it's your X-Factor.

"I think being dictated when you can use it kind of dilutes the purpose of it."

The Bash Boost

Gillespie: "I think if it is to be implemented in the future I'd like to see a bit of a restricting in terms of the points allocated.

"Being awarded 25 per cent of the points on offer for leading a game at the halfway point I don't think that's particularly fair on the team that wins a game of cricket.

"If it's not removed altogether, I'd like to see a redistribution of that, maybe the Bash Boost is worth 1/5 or 1/6 of the win. For instance, if there's five points on offer for a win, four to go to the victor and one for the Bash Boost.

"I'm yet to be convinced that rewarding a team for winning at the halfway point is the way forward."

Klinger: "The Bash Boost point worked pretty well this year. The only situation is when it may not work is towards the back end of the season.

"It almost happened in the Stars-Sixers game where someone just goes for the Boost point then the last 10 overs of the game is a non-event.

"We were pretty lucky this year where that never happened so you could argue that was a win too. But you can see down the track where maybe that situation happens which may not be great viewing.

"But overall, the rules worked pretty good. Most importantly the teams accepted them and used them as best as possible to help them win games.

"Going forward, tactics and team selection and possibly recruitment might be specifically around these new rules. Hopefully they are confirmed early by Cricket Australia because it might have an influence on how teams recruit as well."

BBL|10 Finals Series (all matches will screen on Channel 7, Fox Cricket & Kayo)

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Adelaide Strikers (5) by six wickets

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers (1) beat Perth Scorchers (2) by nine wickets

The Knock-Out: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Sydney Thunder (3) by seven wickets

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers (2) v Brisbane Heat (4). Thurs Feb 4, Manuka Oval, 7:40pm AEDT

The Final: Sydney Sixers v Winner of The Challenger. Sat Feb 6, SCG, 7.40pm AEDT