KFC BBL|09

Ponting calls for reserve day, CA to review rules

BBL playing conditions set to be reviewed at the end of the summer with wet weather set to cause havoc in the BBL Final

Louis Cameron

6 February 2020, 08:19 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo