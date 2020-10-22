Marquee stars: who might be on the BBL’s hit list

With the way cleared for clubs to sign a ‘marquee’ star and field three internationals in their playing XI, we take a look at the options

Dave Middleton

22 October 2020, 05:05 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo