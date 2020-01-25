BBL run home: What each team needs to make finals

With a new five-team finals system introduced for the ninth edition of the KFC BBL, there is plenty to play out over what looks set to be a thrilling final weekend of the regular season.

Played over two weekends early next month, the new five-match, five-team finals system guarantees a double-chance for teams that finish first and second in the regular season. The dominant Melbourne Stars have already secured top spot and the Sixers and Strikers will finish in the top three, meaning four other teams are fighting for the remaining two finals spots.

QUICK SINGLE Stars recruit international wild card for Heat clash

Here's a reminder of the new-look finals schedule and a club-by-club look at each team and what they can expect over the next few days.

BBL|09 Finals Series

(Home team listed first)

Thurs Jan 30: The Eliminator (Fourth v Fifth)

Fri Jan 31: The Qualifier (First v Second)

Sat Feb 1: The Knock-Out (Third v Winner of The Eliminator)

Thurs Feb 6: The Challenger (Loser of The Qualifier v Winner of The Knock-Out)

Sat Feb 8: The Final (Winner of The Qualifier v Winner of The Challenger)

1st: Melbourne Stars (20 points)

Played: 13 | Won: 10 | Lost: 3 | NRR: 0.874

The run home

Jan 25: v Heat (seventh) at the MCG

Handscomb posts unbeaten rapid 65 in Stars return

A dominant tournament from last year's finalists saw them lock in top spot with three matches still to play, and they’ve now welcomed back Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa for their run to the finals. Whether breakout star Haris Rauf also returns for the finals following his maiden call-up to play for Pakistan remains to be seen, but the Stars have covered themselves by signing another unknown Pakistan quick, Dilbar Hussain. The Stars have stumbled since cementing top spot, first with Monday night's rain-affected loss to the Sixers before their third defeat of the season, to the Strikers on Wednesday. However, they have already secured hosting rights for the Qualifier final on January 31 and are well placed to secure their maiden BBL title.

2nd: Adelaide Strikers (17 points)

Played: 13 | Won: 8 | Lost: 4 | NR: 1 | NRR: 0.654

The run home

Jan 26: v Hurricanes (fifth) at Adelaide Oval

Adelaide out-class Scorchers despite Livingstone's six-frenzy

Big wins over the Stars and Scorchers have put the Strikers in prime position to earn a double chance and they will secure second spot if the Sixers lose to the Renegades on Saturday. With a handy Net Run Rate advantage over their Sydney rivals, the Strikers effectively have their fate in their own hands and could well guarantee second spot if they beat the Hurricanes on Sunday, regardless of how the Sixers fare against the Gades.

3rd: Sydney Sixers (17 points)

Played: 13 | Won: 8 | Lost: 4 | NR: 1 | NNR: 0.234

The run home

Jan 25: v Renegades (eighth) at the SCG

Vintage Vince strikes half-century in successful chase

Adelaide's win in Perth on Friday has pushed the Sixers down to third and the Sydney side now need to beat the Renegades on Saturday and hope the Strikers lose their final match to secure a top-two finish. The Sixers need to beat the Gades by a decent margin in order to erase their 0.42 Net Run Rate deficit to the Strikers, meaning the most likely scenario for the men in magenta is to win on Saturday and hope for an Adelaide defeat 24 hours later. The Sixers will welcome back star paceman Josh Hazlewood for the Renegades clash, but will be without import Tom Curran for the finals due to international duty.

4th: Perth Scorchers (12 points)

Played: 13 | Won: 6 | Lost: 6 | NNR: -0.005

The run home

Jan 26: v Thunder (sixth) at Sydney Showground Stadium

Livingstone launches series of long bombs at Optus

Perth's loss to the Strikers on Friday has left them in a four-way battle for the remaining two spots in the finals, but they do have their fate in their own hands. Victory against the Thunder in Sydney on Sunday will guarantee a top-five finish, but they will still be keeping a close eye on the fortunes of the Hurricanes and Heat over the long weekend. The Scorchers have also welcomed back the Ashtons - Turner and Agar - from international duty for the run home while they've balanced the loss of Chris Jordan (England selection) with the canny recruitment of South African quick Morne Morkel.

5th: Hobart Hurricanes (11 points)

Played: 13 | Won: 5 | Lost: 7 | NR: 1 | NNR: -0.43

The run home

Jan 26: v Strikers (second) at Adelaide Oval

Hobart leap above Thunder afer big Blundstone win

Two wins on the bounce have lifted the Hurricanes into the top five ahead of their crucial clash against the Strikers in Adelaide on Sunday. A win there won't necessarily guarantee a top-five finish given the seventh-placed Heat have a game in hand, and their slender Net Run Rate advantage over the Thunder – currently just 0.065 – could also be decisive in the final wash-up. An upset win for the Renegades on Saturday could also help Hobart's cause as it would all but knock the Sixers out of contention for the top two and mean the Strikers have little to play for on Sunday.

6th: Sydney Thunder (11 points)

Played: 13 | Won: 5 | Lost: 7 | NR: 1 | NNR: -0.495

The run home

Jan 26: v Scorchers (fourth) at Sydney Showground Stadium

Hales latest to snare a catch from beyond the boundary

Three losses in four games, including a pivotal defeat to the Hurricanes on Friday night, has seen the Thunder drop out of the top five and left them in serious danger of missing the finals. A loss at home on Sunday would end their season and they will still need other results to go their way even if they manage to knock off the Scorchers. And keep a close eye on their Net Run Rate and that of the Hurricanes; they're currently just 0.065 behind Hobart on that measure, which could well determine who scrapes into the finals and who misses out.

7th: Brisbane Heat (10 Points)

Played: 12 | Won: 5 | Lost: 7 | NNR: -0.582

The run home

Jan 25: v Stars (first) at the MCG

Jan 27: v Renegades (eighth) at Marvel Stadium

Sixers cash in as Heat batting woes continue

Three heavy defeats in a row have left the Heat low on confidence and in desperate need of at least one win over the long weekend to scrape into the finals. But defeats to the Scorchers and Thunder on Friday mean the Heat do have their fate in their own hands; two victories in Melbourne this weekend will guarantee a top-five finish and they could even finish as high as fourth if they win both games and other results go their way. However, the run home is so delicately poised that a loss to the Stars on Saturday night and other results going against them could end the Heat's season even before their final match against the Renegades on Monday night.

8th: Melbourne Renegades (4 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 2 | Lost: 10 | NNR: -0.382

The run home

Jan 25: v Sixers (third) at the SCG

Jan 27: v Heat (seventh) at Marvel Stadium

Heat's shocking collapse hands Renegades upset win

While there will be no finals for the defending champs, their game against the Heat on Monday night could have significant ramifications on the final five. And with skipper Aaron Finch and paceman Kane Richardson back in the fold, they're every chance to spring a couple of upsets on the run home.