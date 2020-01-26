BBL run home: What each team needs to make finals

With a new five-team finals system introduced for the ninth edition of the KFC BBL, there is plenty to play out over what looks set to be a thrilling final weekend of the regular season.

Played over two weekends early next month, the new five-match, five-team finals system guarantees a double-chance for teams that finish first and second in the regular season. Melbourne Stars have already secured top spot and the Sixers and Strikers will finish in the top three, meaning four other teams are fighting for the remaining two finals spots.

QUICK SINGLE ABdV dazzles as desperate Heat hand Stars a hiding

Here's a reminder of the new-look finals schedule and a club-by-club look at each team and what they can expect over the next few days.

BBL|09 Finals Series

(Home team listed first)

Thurs Jan 30: The Eliminator (Fourth v Fifth)

Fri Jan 31: The Qualifier (First v Second)

Sat Feb 1: The Knock-Out (Third v Winner of The Eliminator)

Thurs Feb 6: The Challenger (Loser of The Qualifier v Winner of The Knock-Out)

Sat Feb 8: The Final (Winner of The Qualifier v Winner of The Challenger)

1st: Melbourne Stars (20 points)

Played: 14 | Won: 10 | Lost: 4 | NRR: 0.526

Having locked in top spot with three matches still to play, the Stars have limped into the finals and will host The Qualifier final next week on the back of three consecutive defeats. And the ladder-leaders are suddenly without their two main overseas stars due to commitments to their national side; leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will fly out of Melbourne on Sunday to play for Nepal while fast-bowling sensation Haris Rauf remains with Pakistan's squad and is not yet assured to return for the knockout stage.

De Villiers heats up for Brisbane as Stars go cold

2nd: Sydney Sixers (19 points)

Played: 14 | Won: 9 | Lost: 4 | NR: 1 | NNR: 0.269

It will be a nervous evening for the Sixers tonight as they hope for an Adelaide slip-up that would hand the men from Sydney a second-placed finish and a double chance. A loss for the Strikers against the Hurricanes tonight means the Sixers will face the Stars on Friday for a chance to host the BBL Final, while victory for Adelaide would see the Sixers host a final on Saturday against the team that finishes either fourth or fifth.

Smith, Philippe all class as clinical Sixers reclaim second

3rd: Adelaide Strikers (17 points)

Played: 13 | Won: 8 | Lost: 4 | NR: 1 | NRR: 0.654

The run home

Jan 26: v Hurricanes (sixth) at Adelaide Oval

Victory for the Sydney Sixers last night means the Strikers must beat the Hurricanes tonight to secure a double chance by finishing in the top two. With a handy Net Run Rate advantage over their Sydney rivals, the Strikers have their fate in their own hands, but they won't have it all their own way against a Hobart side who are also desperate for a win to squeeze into the finals.

Adelaide out-class Scorchers despite Livingstone's six-frenzy

4th: Perth Scorchers (12 points)

Played: 13 | Won: 6 | Lost: 6 | NNR: -0.005

The run home

Jan 26: v Thunder (seventh) at Sydney Showground Stadium

Perth's loss to the Strikers on Friday night has left them in a four-way battle for the remaining two spots in the finals, but they do have their fate in their own hands. Victory against the Thunder in Sydney today will guarantee a top-five finish and they could finish as high as fourth, but a loss today could well end their season, depending on other results. The Scorchers have also welcomed back the Ashtons - Turner and Agar - from international duty for the run home while they've balanced the loss of Chris Jordan (England selection) with the canny recruitment of South African quick Morne Morkel.

Livingstone launches series of long bombs at Optus

5th: Brisbane Heat (12 Points)

Played: 13 | Won: 6 | Lost: 7 | NNR: -0.23

The run home

Jan 27: v Renegades (eighth) at Marvel Stadium

The Heat are back! After three heavy defeats in a row, Brisbane stormed back into the top five with a big win over the Stars last night that has them well placed to not only reach the knockout stage but host a final as well. Defeats for the Hurricanes and Thunder today would lock in a top-five finish for the Heat with a game to spare and, no matter the results today, Chris Lynn's side would secure fourth spot and a home final if they knock off the Renegades on Monday night and manage to jump ahead of the Scorchers on Net Run Rate.

AB de Villiers delights with extraordinary late explosion

6th: Hobart Hurricanes (11 points)

Played: 13 | Won: 5 | Lost: 7 | NR: 1 | NNR: -0.43

The run home

Jan 26: v Strikers (third) at Adelaide Oval

Two wins on the bounce have lifted the Hurricanes into finals contention ahead of their must-win game against the Strikers in Adelaide today. A loss today will end their season and a win won't necessarily guarantee a top-five finish either as they'll need other results to go their way in order to reach the knockout stage. Their slender Net Run Rate advantage over the Thunder – currently just 0.065 – could also be decisive in the final wash-up if they and the Thunder both win today.

Hobart leap above Thunder afer big Blundstone win

7th: Sydney Thunder (11 points)

Played: 13 | Won: 5 | Lost: 7 | NR: 1 | NNR: -0.495

The run home

Jan 26: v Scorchers (fourth) at Sydney Showground Stadium

Three losses in four games, including a pivotal defeat to the Hurricanes on Friday night, has seen the Thunder drop out of the top five and left them in serious danger of missing the finals. A loss at home today would end their season and they will still need other results to go their way even if they manage to knock off the Scorchers. And keep a close eye on their Net Run Rate and that of the Hurricanes; they're currently just 0.065 behind Hobart on that measure, which could well determine who scrapes into the finals and who misses out.

Hales latest to snare a catch from beyond the boundary

8th: Melbourne Renegades (4 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 2 | Lost: 10 | NNR: -0.402

The run home

Jan 27: v Heat (fifth) at Marvel Stadium

While there will be no finals for the defending champs, their game against the Heat on Monday night could well have significant ramifications on the final five. And with skipper Aaron Finch and paceman Kane Richardson back in the fold, they'll be hoping to get some joy out of what has been a disappointing campaign.