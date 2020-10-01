Schedule tweaks open door for an even bigger Bash

Australia's white-ball stars like national captain Aaron Finch should be free to play the entire KFC BBL season for the first time in almost a decade as the coronavirus pandemic continues to create a clear window for the game's biggest global stars to take part.

Cricket Australia is still waiting for sign off from state governments before finalising the men's international and BBL schedule for this summer, but the postponement of an ODI series against New Zealand in January means Australia's white-ball stars won't be taken away from their BBL clubs in the new year.

With the six limited-overs internationals against India expected to start in late November, T20 superstars like Finch and Melbourne Stars Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa should be completely free of their international duties by the time the BBL begins in the second week of December.

Not since the very first BBL in 2011-12 has Australia not played any white-ball cricket during the tournament, with the nation's best limited-overs players normally leaving their BBL clubs in January to play for their country.

And given news this week that South Africa's Mzansi T20 league has been postponed and with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) expected to follow, the game's biggest overseas stars will have only the Big Bash to choose from if they want to play T20 franchise cricket this summer.

The BPL has been held in December and January in the past two seasons and attracted the likes AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Lasith Malinga and even Australian Shane Watson, who have all chosen to play the shorter tournament in Bangladesh instead of the Big Bash.

But with the Asian nation currently grappling with the coronavirus pandemic – several members of the national cricket team recently tested positive to COVID-19 – it's understood the BPL is unlikely to be held in the December-January window, which could help Big Bash clubs in their recruiting efforts.

Bangladesh officials are also believed to be prioritising a proposed international tour from the West Indies in January, but that series is yet to be confirmed.

This year's South African T20 league, which has previously run until mid-December and attracted local stars like de Villiers and Faf du Plessis as well as imports such as Chris Gayle, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan, was cancelled this week due to the pandemic.

While the absence of rival T20 leagues this season will make life easier for Big Bash recruiters, quarantine requirements for overseas visitors as well as the uncertainty surrounding international cricket does complicate matters when it comes to signing overseas players.

New Zealand is the only nation to have officially locked in their schedule for the summer, with the Windies set to play T20s there in late November, while England are in negotiations to tour South Africa for a six-match limited overs series from mid-November.

That England tour is far from a done deal, but any players coming after it would face a fortnight of quarantine in December before being able to join their BBL clubs.

Media reports this week that a trans-Tasman travel bubble might be set up in the coming months could make it easier for some of the Caribbean's best 20-over players to join the BBL after the NZ tour.

The postponement of Australia's one-dayers against the Kiwis has also created the possibility of three-format stars like Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc making a rare appearance in the BBL for the final stages of the tournament. However, those players may instead use a break in the calendar to take some time away from the game, particularly given the prospect that bio-bubbles will make an already gruelling schedule even more taxing this summer.

"It will depend on the amount some guys have played," Australian allrounder Mitch Marsh said this week.

"Guys like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, David Warner – those sort of guys play so much cricket that playing the Big Bash is going to be quite tough.

"I think most of the other guys will look to play, it's such a great tournament to be a part of. It's something we all look forward to playing in so I'm sure most guys will play if they can."

The likelihood that Australia will be forced to pick a larger Test squad in December and January than normal for biosecurity reasons is expected to take an extra two or three players away from the early stages of the Big Bash.

Local players may also be needed to play some red-ball practice matches before the first Australia v India Test in December, but details of those games and how many players will be needed are not yet clear.

The BBL is expected to finish in early February, meaning it won't clash with Australia's T20 tour of New Zealand later that month, while the Aussie Test side are scheduled to begin a Test tour of South Africa in February as well. The absence of Australia's Test stars for that New Zealand tour will add some extra excitement to the closing weeks of the BBL, with spots in Australia's T20 side up for grabs.

Dates for the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League, which normally begins in mid-February, are yet to be announced.