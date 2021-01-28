BBL coaches name official Team of the Tournament

Batting stars Josh Philippe, Alex Hales, Ben McDermott and Colin Munro and pace ace Jhye Richardson have all received maximum votes to win spots in the KFC BBL's team of the tournament.

The eight BBL head coaches were asked to pick their best XI from the regular season and that group of five players all received eight votes each.

Joining them in the official are Wes Agar (seven votes), Dan Christian, Rashid Khan, Mark Steketee, Adam Zampa (all six votes) as well as Glenn Maxwell (five votes).

Marcus Stoinis (four votes) and Daniel Sams (three) have been named as the team’s two x-factor substitutes.

Nine of the 13 players picked were also named in cricket.com.au’s unofficial team of the tournament, which was published yesterday.

The team selected by cricket.com.au’s team of reporters also featured Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn, Sydney Sixers batter Jordan Silk, Adelaide Strikers veteran Peter Siddle and the Heat’s Afghan spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who are missing from the team picked by the coaches.

Official BBL|10 Team of the Tournament

1) Josh Philippe – 8 votes

2) Alex Hales – 8 votes

3) Ben McDermott – 8 votes

4) Colin Munro – 8 votes

5) Glenn Maxwell – 5 votes

6) Dan Christian – 6 votes

7) Rashid Khan – 6 votes

8) Jhye Richardson – 8 votes

9) Mark Steketee – 6 votes

10) Adam Zampa – 6 votes

11) Wes Agar – 7 votes

X-Factor players

12) Marcus Stoinis – 4 votes

13) Daniel Sams – 3 votes