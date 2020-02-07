Sixers, Stars name playing squads for BBL|09 Final

What's happening?

It's the final of the KFC Big Bash League! The Sydney Sixers, who finished second on the table, are chasing their second BBL title after taking out the inaugural season in the summer of 2011-12. They play the Melbourne Stars, who finished in first position, but are still in pursuit of a maiden BBL title having finished as runners-up in BBL|05 and BBL|08.

When and where is it?

It's at 7.15pm on Saturday at the SCG, Sydney.

How can I watch, listen or follow the scores?

The match will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and Fox Cricket, streamed on Kayo Sports and available on Macquarie Sports Radio and Big Bash Nation. You can keep up to speed with the live scores here.

What happens in case of rain?

If the BBL Final is washed out, the Sixers will take home the title as the host of the Grand Final.

However, the final can be reduced to a five-overs per side contest, so a full match isn't required.

Form guide

The Sydney Sixers are peaking at the right time. They've won their past five matches, including the Qualifier final against the Stars last Friday night. The only concern for the magenta side could be their lack of matches; due to this year's finals structure, they've played only one match in the past 14 days.

Sixers scythe through Stars to fly into BBL final

The Melbourne Stars meanwhile finally snapped a four-game losing streak, spanning three weeks, by defeating the Sydney Thunder in the Challenger final on Thursday evening.

Head-to-head

The Sixers hold the upper hand in the head-to-head matches in BBL|09, with two wins against the table-topping Stars.

In the first encounter, the Stars piled on 1-219 on the back of Marcus Stoinis' record-breaking 147no off 79 balls, and won 44 runs. In the reverse fixture, the Sixers won a rain-affected match by 21 runs thanks largely to Moises Henriques' 72 off 31 balls.

Stars one win away from their first ever BBL title

Most recently, the Sixers bowled out the Stars for their lowest score in the franchise's short history, just 99 in the Qualifier final.

Across all nine editions of the BBL, it's just as close. The sides have met on 13 occasions, with the Stars winning seven, including one in a Super Over.

The squads

Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Dan Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, James Vince

The umpires

Gerard Abood and Paul Wilson will oversee officiating duties on the night, with Shawn Craig the third umpire.

Key players

Steve Smith: Given his incredible statistics in every other form of the game, it's hard to believe that Smith has only raised the bat for the Sixers four times in 27 innings. However, this is his first BBL since becoming one of the world's best batters – BBL|03 was his most recent campaign in pink. Smith showed his class with his unbeaten 66 off 40 balls against the Renegades and will look to control the game from the crucial No.3 position.

Smith shows short-form style with match-winning knock

Haris Rauf: He's got the most wickets for Stars with 20, he's got the best economy rate in the death overs (see below) and he took a hat-trick. Haris Rauf has had a huge impact in his first season in the BBL. Rauf's influence has been profound; the Stars have lost only five matches in BBL|09, Rauf missed four of those games.

Rauf ruffles Thunder with another three wickets

Key stats

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars) has recorded 695 runs in BBL|09, the most by a batsman in a single edition of the BBL. His innings of 147 not out earlier in the tournament is the highest individual score in BBL history.

No bowler has more wickets in the powerplay than Jackson Bird's (Sydney Sixers) eight; while the most effective for the Stars in the first six overs has been Glenn Maxwell, with six wickets.

Stoinis slams his way to BBL record in MCG final

Steve O’Keefe (Sydney Sixers) has the lowest boundary rate of any bowler to record 10+ overs this season in the Big Bash League – his deliveries go to the rope only 8.7% of the time.

Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars) and Sean Abbott (Sydney Sixers) have the best economy rates during the ‘death overs’ this season in the BBL (overs 17-20), of those logging 30+ legal deliveries during that period of games; recording rates of 7 and 7.7 respectively.

This fixture will mark the first time in BBL history that two sides have met four times in a single edition of the competition.

The four finals in BBL|09 have all been won by the side batting first.