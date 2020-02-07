KFC BBL|09

Sixers, Stars name playing squads for BBL|09 Final

The Sydney Sixers unchanged from the side that won the Qualifying final while the Melbourne Stars make one change to their squad for Saturday night's showdown for the BBL|09 crown

Josh Schonafinger

7 February 2020, 02:06 PM AEST

@joshschon

