A club-by-club guide to BBL10 availability

Hobart Hurricanes

Test players: Tim Paine, Matthew Wade

Australia A players: None

Local replacement players: Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

Imports available for whole tournament: Will Jacks (ENG)

Imports available for part of the tournament: Colin Ingram (SA), Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), Dawid Malan (ENG), Keemo Paul (WI)

With several star players set to come and go during the season, the Hurricanes have taken advantage of the BBL rules that permit clubs to contract up to six internationals during the season, even though only three can play in the XI at any one time.

And with Test players Tim Paine and Matthew Wade expected to be unavailable until the final three games of the regular season, Hobart have drafted in veteran spinner Johan Botha and young batsman Charlie Wakim as replacement players.

The Canes will have South African Colin Ingram and young Englishman Will Jacks available from the opening game of the season, allrounder Keemo Paul will arrive when the Windies’ tour of New Zealand finishes on December 15 while English star Dawid Malan and Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane are expected to be unavailable until after Christmas due to England’s tour of South Africa and family reasons, respectively.

Once he arrives, it’s hoped Paul will be able to play the rest of the tournament, but he may become unavailable again if he’s picked for the Windies’ tour of Bangladesh in January, which is yet to be confirmed.

Jacks will be available for the whole tournament while Ingram is expected to return home in early January once Malan is available and declared fit to play following his stint in hotel quarantine.

BBL10 squad: Scott Boland, Johan Botha*, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram (SA)**, Will Jacks (ENG), Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)**, Dawid Malan (ENG)**, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitch Owen, Tim Paine**, Wil Parker, Keemo Paul (WI)**, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c)**, Nick Winter, Charlie Wakim*, Mac Wright

*replacement player

**will miss part of the tournament

Sydney Thunder

Test players: None

Australia A players: None

Local replacement players: None

Imports available for the whole tournament: Alex Hales (ENG), Adam Milne (NZ)

Imports available for part of the tournament: Sam Billings (ENG)

No club in the competition will have a more settled squad this season than the Sydney Thunder.

With Usman Khawaja out of favour with national selectors, it seems likely that Sam Billings is the only Thunder player who will miss part of the tournament, with the Englishman set to be available sometime after Christmas due to the tour of South Africa.

And with Matt Gilkes a readymade replacement until Billings arrives, the Thunder won’t have as many distractions this season as other clubs.

Squad: Sam Billings (ENG)*, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson (c), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (ENG), Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne (NZ), Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

*will miss part of the tournament

Adelaide Strikers

Test players: Travis Head, Michael Neser

Australia A players: Alex Carey, Harry Conway

Local replacement players: Ryan Gibson

Imports available for the whole tournament: Danny Briggs (ENG), Phil Salt (ENG)

Imports available for part of the tournament: Rashid Khan (AFG)

The Strikers are taking a wait-and-see approach to the availability of their star import Rashid Khan. Afghanistan have three ODIs scheduled against Ireland in the UAE on January 18-23 and Rashid, as Afghanistan captain, would feel compelled to play in those matches, especially with ODI Super League points up for grabs. But the timing of that series, and Australia's strict quarantine measures for international arrivals, means the Strikers would lose their key spin-bowling weapon for the rest of the season.

Travis Head is a certain starter in the Test series against India, meaning the Strikers will be without their captain and leader for much of the season. It’s expected Head will be back to the club at the first available opportunity, which would appear to be the January 21 game against the Brisbane Heat at the MCG.

Michael Neser may not be in Australia's first choice Test bowling line-up, but whether he will be required to remain with the Test squad for the whole campaign is an unknown. The Strikers are preparing for life without him until after the Tests, and if he does get clearance to join up with the side before then, it will be a bonus.

Alex Carey will miss the Strikers' opening match, against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 13 at Blundstone Arena while on Australia A duty, where he will captain in a first-class match against a full-strength Indian side, with Harry Conway also with the Australia A squad.

Carey will be back with the Strikers for their December 15 rematch with Hobart, this time in Launceston, and will captain the side while Head is away. Conway's availability will depend on his workload in the Australia A series.

Squad: Wes Agar, Danny Briggs (ENG), Alex Carey**, Harry Conway**, Ryan Gibson*, Travis Head**, Spencer Johnson, Rashid Khan (AFG)**, Michael Neser**, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matthew Renshaw, Phil Salt (ENG), Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall.

*replacement player

**will miss part of the tournament

Sydney Sixers

Test players: Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc

Australia A players: Jackson Bird

Local replacement players: Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu

Imports available for whole tournament: Carlos Brathwaite (WI), James Vince (ENG)

Imports available for part of the tournament: Jason Holder (WI)

Much like last season when Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood became available late in the tournament, the Sixers will get a huge boost in the final weeks of this season with Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott are released from Test duty.

Until that time, the defending champions have brought in former Thunder paceman Gurinder Sandhu (in place of Starc), left-hander Nick Bertus (Lyon) and Tasmania right-armer Tom Rogers (Abbott), while another Tasmanian, Lawrence Neil-Smith, will replace Jackson Bird early in the season.

Bird and Moises Henriques were both expected to be on Australia A duty for the opening of the Sixers' campaign, but injuries have altered those plans. Bird suffered a low-grade strain to his right calf playing in Australia A's first match against the touring Indians, and is expected to be sidelined for another two or three weeks.

Henriques picked up a low-grade hamstring strain while playing in Australia's T20 side, was pulled from the Australia A squad and is expected to miss the Sixers' opening two matches, returning for their December 20 match against the Strikers in Hobart.

The late withdrawal of English star Tom Curran is a blow, while the Sixers could be able to call on Abbott earlier than Starc and Lyon if the right-armer is deemed surplus to requirements in Australia’s Test squad.

The Sixers have managed to fill Curran's absence with former Ashes seamer Jake Ball, who was with England's limited-overs squad in South Africa and joined the charter flight bound for Australia. He will become available after Christmas.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder will come in for a three-game stint over Christmas (for matches on December 20, 26 and 29) but fellow imports Carlos Brathwaite and James Vince will be available for the whole campaign.

Squad: Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Jake Ball*, Nick Bertus*, Jackson Bird**, Carlos Brathwaite (WI), Dan Christian, Tom Curran (ENG)**, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (c)**, Jason Holder (WI)**, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon**, Ben Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith*, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Tom Rogers*, Gurinder Sandhu*, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc**, James Vince (ENG)

*replacement player

**will miss part of the tournament

Perth Scorchers

Test squad players: Cameron Green

Australia A squad players: Ashton Agar

Local replacement players: Liam Guthrie, Corey Rocchiccioli

Imports available for whole tournament: Colin Munro (NZ)

Imports available for part of the tournament: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Joe Clarke (all England)

The Perth Scorchers have a stable list once again chock-a-block full of impressive homegrown talent and should not be disrupted much by the coming-and-goings of players.

Rising star Cameron Green will spend most of the summer with Australia's Test squad, but such is the talent the Scorchers possess, he's no guarantee of a starting berth when he does become available, which would be by the January 22 game against Hobart at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium.

The Scorchers had planned to be without Ashton Agar even before his calf injury struck, given he had been in the Australia A squad. That was due to be just for the one match, but Agar is now likely to be sidelined until Christmas, with Corey Rocchiccioli coming into the squad. The inclusion of Green in the Test squad means Liam Guthrie comes in as a replacement.

The Scorchers will use just two imports for their opening three games while Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone are in hotel quarantine following England's South Africa tour.

One of them is 24-year-old Joe Clarke, a destructive opening batsman who starred in this year's T20 Blast in England. The other is New Zealand allrounder Colin Munro, another powerful hitter who is set for the entire tournament.

Squad: Ashton Agar**, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke (England)**, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green**, Liam Guthrie*, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone (England)**, Mitchell Marsh (c), Colin Munro (NZ), Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli*, Jason Roy (England)**,Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

*replacement player

**will miss part of the tournament

Melbourne Stars

Test squad players: Will Pucovski

Australia A squad players: Nic Maddinson

Local replacement players: none

Imports available for whole tournament: Dilbar Hussain (PAK)

Imports available for part of the tournament: Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (both WI), Zahir Khan (AFG)

For a team that has been famously ravaged by national call-ups, the Stars at this stage look to have put together a reasonably settled squad.

The loss of Jonny Bairstow was unforeseen but Andre Fletcher has been whisked in at short notice and will be available until at least late January, while fellow West Indian Nicholas Pooran and Afghan Zahir Khan should become available in the coming weeks.

Pakistani Dilbar Hussain can play for the whole tournament.

Nic Maddinson is with the ‘A’ squad for the Stars’ first two games, while Will Pucovski looks set to be away with the Test squad until the new year and he also recovering from a head knock he suffered in a tour game against India.

Aside from that, the presence of Australian limited-overs representatives Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa for the whole campaign is a boon for the Stars.

On the injury front, Stoinis remains some way off being able to bowl again after picking a side injury. Jackson Coleman is the only other concern with a hamstring issue but the Stars are hopeful he’ll be okay after Christmas.

Squad: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman**, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Andre Fletcher (OS), Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Dilbar Hussain (OS), Zahir Khan (OS)**, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran (OS)**, Will Pucovski**, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

**will miss part of the tournament

Melbourne Renegades

Test squad players: James Pattinson

Australia A squad players: Marcus Harris, Will Sutherland

Local replacement players: Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou

Imports available for whole tournament: Rilee Rossouw (SA), Benny Howell (ENG)

Imports available for part of the tournament: Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad (AFG), Imran Tahir, Imad Wasim (PAK)

Having been dealt a curveball last year when their two Pakistani recruits pulled out on the eve of last season, the Renegades have assembled no fewer than six overseas players to cover all bases this season while they should be relatively unaffected by national call-ups.

South African Rilee Rossouw will be available for the whole campaign, while Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad are expected to be out of quarantine in time for the Renegades' third game against the Hurricanes.

Imran Tahir and Imad Wasim will then be available after Christmas, with Benny Howell already in the country and available to provide cover straightaway.

Marcus Harris could well miss more than just the Renegades’ first two games on Australia A duties if he is called in to Australia’s Test squad to cover for David Warner as has been speculated, but Will Sutherland should be back for their third match against the Hurricanes.

James Pattinson, who fine-tuned his T20 skills in the UAE as he helped the Mumbai Indians to the Indian Premier League title this year, then shapes as a big addition when the Tests wrap up in the new year.

Squad: Noor Ahmad (Afg)**, Cameron Boyce, Brody Couch*, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris**, Mackenzie Harvey, Peter Hatzoglou*, Jon Holland, Benny Howell (Eng), Josh Lalor, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (AFG)**, James Pattinson**, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Rilee Rossouw (SA), Will Sutherland, Imran Tahir (SA), Imad Wasim (Pak)**, Beau Webster.

*replacement player

**will miss part of the tournament

Brisbane Heat

Test squad players: Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Swepson

Australia A squad players: Mark Steketee, Jack Wildermuth

Local replacement players: Connor Sully, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jack Wood, Jackson Sinfield, Simon Milenko

Imports available for part of the tournament: Mujeeb ur Rahman (AFG), Lewis Gregory, Dan Lawrence (both ENG)

The Heat’s depth is going to be sorely tested in the early part of the season with a variety of factors conspiring against them.

The absences of Marnus Labuschange and Joe Burns will not be a surprise given their incumbency in the Test XI, while they would have also been prepared for Mitchell Swepson to miss matches after it became apparent he would be Nathan Lyon’s Test back-up following his excellent start to the Sheffield Shield season.

But what they could not have foreseen were Tom Banton’s late decision to pull out of the tournament due to bubble fatigue, nor Mujeeb ur Rahman arriving late due to flight complications and then contracting COVID-19.

While the Heat won’t be unhappy Jack Wildermuth has earned a late call-up to the Australia A squad given he’s a home-grown talent, both his and Mark Steketee’s unavailability for their first two games puts a further strain on their squad.

Young quick Matt Willans suffered a shoulder injury playing club cricket on the weekend while Morne Morkel is still recovering from ankle surgery.

The Heat are considering a replacement for Banton, while Connor Sully, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jack Wood, Jackson Sinfield and Simon Milenko have all been drafted in as replacement players and are genuine chances of playing in the first few matches.

The Heat are hopeful Morkel, Mujeeb, Steketee, Wildermuth will all be available for their third match on the 23rd, while English allruonder Lewis Gregory then exits quarantine after Christmas.

Dan Lawrence is at this stage signed up only for the December games but could stay longer depending on national requirements. Brisbane will then have to wait and see whether Mujeeb departs for Afghanistan’s ODI series against Ireland.

Squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns**, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Lewis Gregory (Eng), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne**, Dan Lawrence (Eng)**, Ben Laughlin, Chris Lynn, Simon Milenko*, Morne Morkel**, Jimmy Peirson, Lachlan Pfeffer*, Jackson Sinfield*, Mark Steketee**, Connor Sully*, Mitch Swepson**, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afg)**, Jack Wildermuth**, Matt Willans**, Jack Wood*

*replacement player

**will miss part of the tournament