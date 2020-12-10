KFC BBL|10

A club-by-club guide to BBL10 availability

This KFC BBL season is more complex than ever in regards to player availability. Here's the complete run down on all the expected comings and goings for this summer

Cricket Network

10 December 2020, 05:31 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo