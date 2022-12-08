KFC BBL|12

Draftees, replacements & star power: BBL|12's overseas class

Get all the latest availability and overseas replacement player news for every import set to light up the Australian summer in BBL|12

Jack Paynter

8 December 2022, 11:30 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo