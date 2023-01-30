KFC BBL|12

Short's new level rewarded with BBL's top gong

A second-straight season among the BBL's top three run-scorers has resulted in Matt Short becoming the first Adelaide Striker to win Player of the Tournament

Jack Paynter

30 January 2023, 09:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

