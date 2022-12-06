Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for BBL|12

When does it start?

It all begins in a week! Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars will launch the 12th edition of the competition under lights at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday, December 13 with at least one match a day for the next 44 days except Christmas Day.

As with the previous four Big Bash League seasons, KFC BBL|12 will feature 56 home-and-away fixtures with each club playing each other twice, which is good news for fans, especially those in the west, who will be able to watch their team play seven home fixtures each after the previous two seasons' schedule was heavily impacted by the pandemic.

The full KFC BBL|12 schedule

How can I watch?

The best place is live at a stadium near you! As well as matches at all the major venues across seven states and territories, BBL|12 will also see matches at smaller grounds such as Canberra, Geelong, St Kilda, the Gold Coast, Launceston and Coffs Harbour.

Lavington Sports Ground in Albury, Cazalys Stadium in Cairns and North Sydney Oval will host matches for the first time, with Big Bash cricket to be showcased at 17 grounds across the country this summer. Snap up your tickets now by clicking here.

If you can't get to the ground, the next best thing is to watch from the comfort of your own living room. For fans in Australia, 45 matches will be shown live on Channel 7 and every match will be broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Kayo offers a free trial for new subscribers, and you can sign up for that here.

For those in the car or maybe just for those who prefer the wireless, SEN radio will be broadcasting matches around the country with free radio streaming available on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

QUICK SINGLE Full BBL schedule confirms window for Test stars

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores for every game of BBL|12 as well as wicket replays in the match centre to go with extended video highlights, reports and interviews from our reporters throughout the competition.

Make sure you're following @cricketcomau and @BBL on social media to get the best bits of every match direct to your feed as well.

What about DRS?

It's in! The long-awaited introduction of the Decision Review System (DRS) for both the men's and women's Big Bash competitions was announced in late September.

The technology will be available in all BBL|12 matches. Each team will get one unsuccessful review per innings with the fielding team captain or batter receiving 15 seconds to call for a review. As per standard practice, the reviewing team will keep their one unsuccessful review if the decision results in 'Umpire's Call'.

Sydney Sixers' skipper Ellyse Perry called for the Big Bash's first review in the opening match of Weber WBBL|08 on October 13 but was unsuccessful in her attempt to overturn the umpire's not out call for caught behind off her own bowling.

Perry unsuccessful with Big Bash's first DRS referral

WBBL teams had varying success using the DRS throughout the tournament, with Brisbane Heat opener Georgia Redmayne using the technology successfully for the first time two nights later to overturn a first ball lbw decision.

And the Power Surge?

After a successful two-year trial, the Power Surge was this year extended to the WBBL as well and will remain a part of BBL|12.

All matches in BBL|12 will feature a four-over Powerplay at the beginning of each innings, with a two-over Power Surge to be called by the batting team between overs 11-20. Only two fielders may be outside the field restriction circle during these times.

What about the Bash Boost point and X-Factor subs?

The Bash Boost point, which awarded an extra point to the team ahead at the 10-over mark, and X-Factor substitution have been scrapped after two seasons.

Teams will now revert to naming a standard playing XI, a 12th player and substitute fielders, while competition points will revert to two for a win, one for a tie or abandoned match and zero for a loss.

New rule for BBL|12

BBL|12 will see the introduction of an innings clock with the fielding team required to commence the last over inside 79 minutes (plus allowances) otherwise they will be limited to four fielders instead of five outside the field restriction circle for the remainder of the innings.

Aussies' clever ploy to avoid over-rate penalty

Any blockbusters?

There's plenty of those! The opening weekend will see the Scorchers face Sydney Sixers in last season's grand final rematch, which is also Perth's homecoming at Optus Stadium after they spent all bar once match on the road in 2021-22.

Former Bash Brother Chris Lynn will play his first match against his old side at the Gabba when the Strikers take on the Heat on Friday, December 23, while the Strikers will also host their traditional New Year's Eve fixture at Adelaide Oval against the Stars.

Summer = SORTED 🎆🏏🎵 3️⃣0️⃣ days to go! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/mms5rnhBpS — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 13, 2022

A big crowd is expected at the MCG for the Melbourne derby when the Stars clash with crosstown rivals the Renegades on January 3, with the first Sydney Smash at the Showground Stadium on January 8 before the return leg at the SCG on January 23.

We've also got Christmas Eve to look forward to again, as the Hurricanes host the Renegades down at Blundstone Arena, a blockbuster Boxing Day double header following the first day of the second Test between Australia and South Africa, and another double header to finish the home-and-away season on January 25.

When do the finals start?

The playoff phase gets cracking just two days after the end of the regular season with the Eliminator, Qualifier and Knockout finals across the January 27-29 weekend. The BBL|12 finals will follow the same structure as the previous three seasons with a double chance for the two clubs who finish in the top two. The decider will be on Saturday, February 4 and hosted by the team who wins the Qualifier seven days earlier.

The KFC BBL finals structure

Is there going to be tipping?

You know it. BKT Big Bash Tipping is up and running for BBL|12 so now is the perfect time to sign up and enter your tips. Simply pick the team you think will win each match this BBL season and you could win some epic prizes, including $10,000 for the top tipper. There's also nothing wrong with playing just for fun, so join or create a league to take on your friends, family and colleagues. It's free and easy to join, just head to tipping.cricket.com.au and sign in with your Cricket ID to get started.

Who are the players to watch?

The inaugural BBL Draft gave up heaps of big names from across the globe who will travel Down Under for BBL|12, but there's also plenty of home-grown superstars ready to light up the Big Bash this summer.

There's no bigger T20 star in the world than David Warner, and he will play his first BBL match in nine years when he lines up for the Thunder after the Sydney Test for the final five matches of the regular season. Gun Aussie allrounder Cameron Green, who also just nominated for the Indian Premier League auction later this month, will suit up for the Scorchers following the Test summer, as will Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for the Heat, Alex Carey and Travis Head for the Strikers and Nathan Lyon for the Sixers.

T20 World Cup winners Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis will play the whole season for the Stars, as will Matthew Wade for the Hurricanes, who will be joined by Australia's globetrotting big-hitter Tim David.

Unfortunately, Glenn Maxwell won't play until at least mid-January after breaking his leg at a birthday party, while Mitch Marsh has been ruled out for the tournament after undergoing ankle surgery.

Who went No.1 in the draft?

Liam Livingstone was selected by the Melbourne Renegades with the historic first pick in the first overseas player draft. But he was announced as a surprise inclusion in England's Test squad for their current tour of Pakistan not and then injured himself on Test debut and will be sidelined for eight weeks. However, the club has secured West Indian allrounder Andre Russell and New Zealand veteran Martin Guptill as more than able replacements.

QUICK SINGLE BBL Draft recap: Livingstone goes first at inaugural draft

Superstar leg-spinner Rashid Khan was retained by the Strikers with pick two after the Stars made a play on him, and they selected Kiwi left-armer Trent Boult with their subsequent third pick. Sam Billings (Heat), Chris Jordan (Sixers) and Shadab Khan (Hurricanes) were the other platinum-level players taken in the first round.

Unfortunately, the Thunder's platinum pick David Willey has withdrawn from the tournament, while the Scorchers tore up the contract of their top pick Laurie Evans after he returned a positive anti-doping test, while their second pick Phil Salt is also out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury in the third Dettol ODI at the MCG last month.

QUICK SINGLE Du Plessis to revive Big Bash career with Scorchers

The Scorchers have secured South African veteran Faf du Plessis as a replacement for Evans, while Afghanistan pace ace Fazalhaq Farooqi has signed with the Thunder to cover the loss of Willey. Get a full recap of the BBL|12 Draft here.

Who is the team to beat?

It's hard to go past the reigning champions. Even with the losses of Marsh, Evans and Salt, the Scorchers have brought in du Plessis and still have a formidable bowling line up oozing with international quality in Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills, Jhye Richardson, and AJ Tye.

The Hurricanes have also been quietly building a daunting squad masterminded by their new head of strategy Ricky Ponting. Their batting order is stacked with power – Ben McDermott and D'Arcy Short up top, followed by Matthew Wade, Tim David, Pakistan's Asif Ali and allrounders Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf. Their bowling attack is also stacked with quicks, headlined by Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis.

Super Scorchers down Sixers, claim fourth BBL crown

BBL|12 squads (as at December 6)

Adelaide Strikers: Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Travis Head, Adam Hose (England), Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Henry Thorton, Jake Weatherald

QUICK SINGLE BBL draftee de Grandhomme calls time on NZ career

Brisbane Heat: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings (England), Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja (c), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley (England), Jack Wildermuth. Replacement players: Josh Brown, Sam Hain (England)

QUICK SINGLE Renshaw returns to Heat, trades places with Lynn

Hobart Hurricanes: Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan), Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Chris Tremain, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright. Replacement players: Zak Crawley (England), Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand)

QUICK SINGLE Stanlake joins Hurricanes to go all-in on Tassie rebirth

Melbourne Renegades: Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jon Wells. Replacement players: Ruwantha Kellapotha (Sri Lanka), Andre Russell (West Indies), Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

QUICK SINGLE Guptill targeting more internationals after BBL stint

Melbourne Stars: Trent Boult (New Zealand), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (England), Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Cameron McClure, Tom O'Connell, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood (England), Adam Zampa

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Tymal Mills (England), Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner (c), Andrew Tye. Replacement player: Faf du Plessis

QUICK SINGLE Perth terminate Evans deal after positive dope test

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Chris Jordan (England), Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Izharrulhaq Naveed (Afghanistan), Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England)

QUICK SINGLE Thunder bolster fast bowling stocks with Afghan quick

Sydney Thunder: Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, Sam Whiteman. Replacement players: Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usman Qadir (Pakistan)