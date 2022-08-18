Aussie stars commit to Big Bash as tickets go on sale

Australia stars Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head have committed to play Big Bash cricket this summer after the Test series with South Africa.

And David Warner is expected to follow suit and announce he will play with the Sydney Thunder this summer in a major boost for the league as tickets for the coming summer go on general sale.

Both Labuschagne and Head have returned to the clubs with which they have long-standing relationships. Head has signed a two-year extension with the Adelaide Strikers, while Labuschagne has extended his tenure with the Brisbane Heat on a one-year deal.

Warner has not played for the Thunder since featuring in the 2013-14 summer, but it is believed it was the only team he seriously entertained offers from to play this season.

Fellow Test regulars Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey and Nathan Lyon have previously committed to playing in the BBL this season.

With South Africa withdrawing from a scheduled ODI series in January, the way is clear for a host of Aussie stars to feature in up to six games of the KFC BBL season for their respective clubs after the Sydney Test, which is scheduled for January 4-8.

QUICK SINGLE Head commits to BBL amid Aussie Test duty

Carey will join Head at the Strikers, Khawaja and Labuschagne will join forces at the Heat for the first time after the Australia opener's off-season move from the Thunder, while Lyon continues his long association with the Sydney Sixers.

All are likely starters in Australia's Test XI for this summer's series, which will see two matches against West Indies in December followed by three against the Proteas, including the marquee Boxing Day and New Year's Tests.

BBL|10: Hyped-up Marnus snags three in Eliminator

For Head and Carey, that will likely see them turn out for the Strikers' home game against the Melbourne Renegades on January 10, with the club also facing the Stars, Heat, Sixers, Scorchers and Renegades again to close out the regular season.

Labuschagne and Khawaja also look set to be making a first appearance in BBL|12 when the Heat host the Scorchers on January 11 before the match-up with Head and the Strikers in Adelaide on January 14.

The Heat then face the Stars in Melbourne, Hurricanes and Stars at the Gabba before ending their regular season campaign in Launceston against the Hurricanes.

The Sixers draw will see a Sydney derby played against the Thunder on January 8, a match Lyon would only likely feature in if there was an early end cto the SCG Test.

The Sixers then have three home games against the Scorchers, Strikers and another derby with the Thunder before they finish the regular season in Hobart against the Hurricanes.

QUICK SINGLE BBL confirms draft to lure T20's global superstars

Tickets for this summer's Weber WBBL|08 and BBL|12 have retained pre-pandemic entry-level prices, with the Commonwealth Games gold medal winning women's team players all featuring, and a host of international stars to be recruited to the BBL at next week's inaugural draft event.

"One of the Big Bash’s founding principles was providing affordable entertainment options to families over summer. We’re proud to continue playing our role in this," said Big Bash Leagues general manager Alastair Dobson.

"The League and all clubs are conscious of the pressures on families and the wider community at present. As we encourage all fans to return to the Big Bash following COVID-impacted seasons, we have focused on ensuring our events remain high quality on and off the field, while remaining affordable for all.

Get the run-down on when we'll be in YOUR city 🏙➡️ Tickets for #BBL12 go on sale TODAY 🎟 don't miss out! Link below ⬇️ ➡️ WA: 12:00pm AWST (2:00pm AEST) ➡️ SA: 12:30pm ACST (1:00pm AEST) ➡️ VIC and TAS: 1:00pm AEST ➡️ ACT, NSW and QLD: 2:00pm AEST August 18, 2022

"Every team will play their full allocation of seven home matches in KFC BBL|12, while the Weber WBBL|08 schedule returns to a fully national footprint for the first time in three years."

Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Cameron Green are the remaining centrally contracted players without deals for BBL|12.

QUICK SINGLE Edwards out to elevate Perry's T20 game with Sixers

Smith was desperate to play BBL last summer but was blocked by states taking a hard line interpretation of the BBL's contracting rules.

Green, after flirting with a move away from Perth last summer, could yet fill the final vacant spot on the Scorchers' roster, having made his T20 international debut earlier this year on Australia's tour of Pakistan.

Hazlewood, who has reinvented himself as an outstanding T20 bowler, has not yet committed to the BBL, while Test captain Pat Cummins and left-arm spearhead Mitch Starc have already said they will sit out.

Boland has previously been a key weapon for the Hobart Hurricanes and can expect another summer with the Test squad after his Ashes heroics last season, and it remains to be seen if Hurricanes strategy manager Ricky Ponting will return him to the list.

The demands on Australia's all-format fast bowlers, particularly with a gruelling four-Test tour of India looming after the BBL, makes rest for that cohort prudent.

With fixtures for the four-Test tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar series yet to be confirmed, it's unclear if the Australian Test players signed up to the BBL will be available to play in the BBL Finals.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash