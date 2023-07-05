Thunder, Renegades declare allegiance to 'second' home

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades have declared their allegiances to their 'second' homes with both clubs confirming they will host Big Bash matches in Canberra and Geelong respectively despite the reduced season.

The full KFC BBL|13 schedule is set to be released on Thursday, but all clubs have this week offered glimpses into their upcoming season, which begins on Thursday, December 7 – just five days after the Weber WBBL|09 final.

All eight clubs will host five home matches this season (down from seven in BBL|12) after the tournament was shortened by 17 games with Cricket Australia bringing forward changes set to be implemented under a new seven-year broadcast deal with the Foxtel Group and Seven West Media from 2024.

Tickets to all BBL|13 matches will be available from August 24. Ahead of the full schedule reveal, here's what we know about BBL|13 so far:

Adelaide Strikers

Spencer Johnson will go head-to-head with his South Australia Redbacks teammates when the Strikers open their season with a mouth-watering clash against the Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval on December 9 (6.45pm local time). And will Chris Lynn be there to take on his former club after joining the Strikers last season? The competition's all-time leading run-scorer is currently out-of-contract following his first season in Adelaide, but all indicators are pointing to a return to the Strikers for BBL|13.

Brisbane Heat

The New Year's Bash returns to the Gabba for a second season with the Heat to host the Sixers on January 1. The first New Year's Day clash at the Gabba was a huge success last season as 23,689 witnessed the Heat down the Sixers by 15 runs that included a stunning boundary-line juggle by Michael Neser. This year's match will begin at 6.15pm local time allowing Heat fans to be well rested after seeing in 2024 the night before.

Hobart Hurricanes

After five years of playing on December 24, there will again be no Big Bash on Christmas Eve due the shortened season as the league targets the best prime-time slots for BBL fixtures. Instead, the Hurricanes will host their annual Christmas game on Saturday, December 23 at the marquee time of 7.15pm. The Renegades will again be their opponents at Blundstone Arena, as they were in BBL|12 when Hobart (122) defended the third-lowest in BBL history.

Melbourne Stars

The Stars will host the first match of December 23's double-header when they take on the Sydney Thunder in Albury. It's the second competitive men's Big Bash match to be played at the Lavington Sports Ground after the Thunder hosted the Hurricanes last New Year's Eve. The match falls in the Boxing Day Test window, which means the MCG – where they will play their four other home games in BBL|13 – is unavailable.

It will be the first time the Stars have played a BBL match in Albury, having previously played pre-season fixtures and a WBBL match there in 2017. It also means there will be no return to their 'local' ground the Junction Oval this season after playing a match there on December 23 last year. "After significant investment, Lavington Sports Ground has proved itself as an elite venue capable of hosting elite cricket and we can't wait to bring the Melbourne Stars experience to the ground," said Blair Crouch, the club's general manager.

Melbourne Renegades

Despite the reduction of home games for each club from seven to five in BBL|13, the Renegades' Geelong supporter base will still get a chance to see local hero Aaron Finch in action. The club will split their home matches between Marvel Stadium (four) and GMHBA Stadium (one), with the 'Gades to play their first home match of the season against the Scorchers in Geelong on Sunday, December 10.

Fans will be hoping this year's clash is just as thrilling as the opening match at the venue last season when Heat quick Michael Neser took a hat-trick to reduce the Renegades to 4-9 before West Indian superstar Andre Russell smashed six sixes in a 42-ball 57 and Will Sutherland iced the game in the final over by hitting James Bazley onto the roof.

The Renegades have hosted nine BBL matches in Geelong since January 2018. "Our membership and fan base in Geelong is strong and continually growing, so we cannot wait to play our first home game at GMHBA Stadium," said James Rosengarten, the club's general manager.

Perth Scorchers

It will be a festival of cricket to kick off the summer in Perth with the Scorchers to host their first two home fixtures at Optus Stadium immediately following the first Test between Australia and Pakistan from December 14-18. One of those will be their annual Boxing Day match with the Renegades to travel west to the 'Furnace' to take on the dual reigning champions on December 26 at 6.15pm (9.15pm AEDT). It means the club will be in Perth over Christmas, as well as the New Year, with their interstate travel condensed into two short blocks at the start of the season and early January.

Sydney Sixers

The Sixers will kick off the Big Bash's Boxing Day double-header when they host the Stars at the SCG on December 26 at 6.05pm. With a rivalry dating back to the first iteration of the competition when current Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd led the Stars, the meeting will see Shipperd face newly appointed Melbourne coach, Peter Moores. The Sixers first held their Boxing Day match in BBL|10, beating the Stars in a final-over thriller on the Gold Coast before facing crosstown rivals Sydney Thunder in BBL|11. Last summer's match was the first at the SCG where they again beat the Stars, this time by seven wickets.

Sydney Thunder

The Thunder have declared their commitment to retaining a presence in the nation's capital with confirmation two of their five home games in BBL|13 will be played at Manuka Oval, with the remaining three at Sydney Showground Stadium. One of those Canberra fixtures will be their first home game of the season on December 12 when they host the Heat at 7.15pm, with the other against the Strikers on January 14.

"Cricket ACT is thrilled that Canberra will again play host to two BBL games either side of Christmas this summer, despite the fixture list being shortened from 14 to 10 games per side," Cricket ACT said in a statement. "It's great recognition for both Manuka Oval as a venue, and the outstanding support for elite cricket in the ACT and surrounding regions."