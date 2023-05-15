Top priorities for each club in BBL's first retention window

The inaugural Big Bash retention window is open, which means the eight KFC BBL clubs get first choice at re-signing no more than 12 players to their list from the previous season.

Only domestic Australian players are eligible for retention, which includes those already signed on multi-year deals but excludes overseas and local replacement players.

This year's retention window opened at 9am today and ends with the lifting of the contracting embargo and beginning of the trade period on May 22.

Here's a look at how each of the eight BBL clubs are shaping up for BBL|13 and which players are eligible for retention:

Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers still have up to three of their 12 eligible retention spots available and top of their priority list would be re-signing the competition's all-time leading run-scorer Chris Lynn and last season's player of the tournament Matt Short.

Lynn had an immediate impact at his new club in BBL|12, hitting 416 runs at 41.60 in his 11 matches before departing for the UAE's ILT20 tournament, while Short finished the regular season as the tournament's leading scorer. With confirmation of a shortened 10-game season for BBL|13, the Strikers will no doubt be hoping to keep Lynn for the entire campaign as they slipped out of finals contention following his early departure in January.

Harry Nielsen could also be another retention target for the Strikers with Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey likely to miss the season due to international commitments, while veteran seamer Peter Siddle could be on the move having been linked to the two Melbourne clubs after signing to return to his native Victoria in the state competitions.

BBL|13 squad (so far): Wes Agar (contracted until the end of BBL14), Cameron Boyce (BBL13), Alex Carey (BBL13), Travis Head (BBL13), Henry Hunt (BBL13), Thomas Kelly (BBL13), Ben Manenti (BBL13), Henry Thornton (BBL13), Jake Weatherald (BBL14)

Eligible for retention: Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Peter Siddle

BBL|12 local replacement player: Jordan Buckingham

Head coach: Jason Gillespie

Brisbane Heat

Last season's finalists the Heat have the most retention spots available with five. But they won't be able to sign power-hitter Josh Brown just yet, who would be one of their top priorities once the contracting embargo lifts in a weeks' time.

Brown enjoyed a breakout season in 2022-23 after being plucked from Queensland Cricket's T20 Max tournament to replace Test stars Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Renshaw, finishing BBL|13 as the second most prolific six hitter with 20 behind Steve Smith (25).

One-time ODI batter Sam Heazlett, who recently lost his Queensland contract but has an outstanding white-ball record that includes a career T20 strike rate of 125.59 and List A average of 42.58 striking at almost a run-a-ball, and fast bowling allrounder Jack Wildermuth, are two out of contract Heat stars that could attract interest from rival clubs if not re-signed this week.

With the league also introducing two Marquee Supplementary List spots to sign Australian centrally contracted players with limited availability, out of contract star Labuschagne would appear a perfect fit given Australia will play Tests right through January next summer.

BBL|13 squad (so far): Max Bryant (BBL13), Spencer Johnson (BBL13), Usman Khawaja (BBL15), Michael Neser (BBL13), Will Prestwidge (BBL13), Matthew Renshaw (BBL14), Mark Steketee (BBL13)

Eligible for retention: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth

BBL|12 local replacement players: Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney

Head coach: Wade Seccombe

Hobart Hurricanes

With D'Arcy Short's future in Hobart uncertain, the Hurricanes could be looking to bring in some fresh faces as they attempt to climb back up the table following a disappointing finish to their BBL|12 campaign.

The Hurricanes have three spots available in the retention window after Paddy Dooley and Nathan Ellis previously signed contract extensions before the end of last season and will be looking to add depth to their squad with the core of both their batting and bowling line ups locked in.

Although, Matthew Wade has been previously linked to a trade to the Melbourne Renegades, who are set to trade wicketkeeper Sam Harper to the Stars for Adam Zampa.

BBL|13 squad (so far): Tim David (BBL13), Paddy Dooley (BBL14), Nathan Ellis (BBL15), Caleb Jewell (BBL13), Ben McDermott (BBL13), Riley Meredith (BBL14), Mitch Owen (BBL13), Billy Stanlake (BBL13), Matthew Wade (BBL13)

Eligible for retention: Iain Carlisle, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright

BBL|12 local replacement players: Tom Andrews, Tim Paine

Head coach: Jeff Vaughan

Melbourne Renegades

The Renegades are poised to land one of the biggest moves in competition history with Zampa in line for a shock crosstown switch with the mooted exchange between him and Harper allowed to be processed when the trade period opens on May 22.

Will Sutherland is also expected to re-sign for next season after a breakout 2022-23 summer across all formats, which included several destructive knocks with the bat in BBL|12 and emerging as one of Nic Maddinson and Aaron Finch's go-to options at the death with the ball. Sutherland's signature would leave the 'Gades with three spots available in the retention window.

Corey Rocchiccioli also impressed during his four appearances for the club last season in their run to the finals, while veteran leg-spinners Ruwantha Kellapotha and Fawad Ahmed also showed their class after the departures of overseas pair Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Akeal Hosein.

BBL|13 squad (so far): Aaron Finch (BBL14), Sam Harper (BBL13), Mackenzie Harvey (BBL13), Nic Maddinson (BBL13), Shaun Marsh (BBL13), Kane Richardson (BBL14), Tom Rogers (BBL13), Jon Wells (BBL13)

Eligible for retention: Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Jack Prestwidge, Corey Rocchiccioli, Will Sutherland

Trade whispers: Adam Zampa (Stars) in exchange for Sam Harper

BBL|12 local replacement players: Ruwantha Kellapotha, David Moody, Fawad Ahmed

Head coach: David Saker

Melbourne Stars

With "everything on the table" to reinvigorate the Stars list after three straight seasons without finals, the club is set to move on from wickets record holder Zampa (98) who they have said will be traded to the Renegades.

Club general manager Blair Crouch said more trades could be on the cards with the Stars, under new English head coach Peter Moores, aiming to be "quite brave" in their list management. They have four retention spots available with emerging batter Campbell Kellaway in line to re-sign and opener Tom Rogers (who is not eligible as a replacement player) a key target once the contracting embargo lifts.

BBL|13 squad (so far): Joe Burns (BBL13), Hilton Cartwright (BBL13), Brody Couch (BBL13), Nick Larkin (BBL13), Glenn Maxwell (BBL15), Marcus Stoinis (BBL13), Beau Webster (BBL13), Adam Zampa (BBL14)

Eligible for retention: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Campbell Kellaway, Cameron McClure, Tom O'Connell

Trade whispers: Sam Harper (Renegades) in exchange for Adam Zampa

BBL|12 local replacement players: Tom Rogers, James Seymour

Head coach: Peter Moores (new)

Perth Scorchers

The Scorchers are the only club unable to make any moves during the retention window having already filled their 12 available spots prior to the end of last season. But that's good news for the back-to-back champions' fans as it means they've been able to keep their title-winning squad together despite significant salary cap pressure.

The exception is Cameron Bancroft, who has attracted interest from three other clubs – Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes – after a breakthrough T20 season at the top of the order.

Superstar allrounder Cameron Green is another prime candidate for one of the Scorchers' Marquee Supplementary List spots, while leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou had a contract extension on the table last year that initially wasn't accepted and was later withdrawn.

BBL|13 squad (so far): Ashton Agar (BBL14), Jason Behrendorff (BBL14), Cooper Connolly (BBL13), Aaron Hardie (BBL13), Nick Hobson (BBL13), Josh Inglis (BBL13), Matthew Kelly (BBL15), Mitch Marsh (BBL14), Lance Morris (BBL14), Jhye Richardson (BBL13), Ashton Turner (BBL14), Andrew Tye (BBL13)

Off contract: Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Peter Hatzoglou

BBL|12 local replacement players: Hamish McKenzie, Chris Sabburg

Head coach: Adam Voges

Sydney Sixers

The Sixers have four retention spots available this week with club stalwarts Sean Abbott, Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes likely top of the priority list having been part of the club's BBL|09 and BBL|10 championship teams.

Smith, who ignited the tournament last summer with consecutive centuries during his five-game BBL cameo, and Test spinner Nathan Lyon could be moved to the Marquee Supplementary List due to their international commitments throughout January next summer.

BBL|13 squad (so far): Ben Dwarshuis (BBL13), Jack Edwards (BBL14), Hayden Kerr (BBL14), Todd Murphy (BBL13), Steve O'Keefe (BBL13), Kurtis Patterson (BBL14), Josh Philippe (BBL13), Jordan Silk (BBL15)

Eligible for retention: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian (retired), Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon

BBL|12 local replacement players: Josh Kann, Steve Smith

Head coach: Greg Shipperd

Sydney Thunder

The Thunder already have the core of last season's squad locked away for another summer, with only two spots available during the retention window. Australia under-19 captain Joel Davies – who last week earned his first NSW contract – could be a key target once the contracting embargo lifts having impressed with his electrifying fielding feats in his two games as a replacement player in BBL|12.

If David Warner retains his place in the Test side, the Thunder will also need to find another opener for BBL|13. And adding some fast bowling depth could be a priority with only Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams and Gurinder Sandhu re-signed for next season.

BBL|13 squad (so far): Oliver Davies (BBL13), Matthew Gilkes (BBL13), Chris Green (BBL13), Nathan McAndrew (BBL13), Alex Ross (BBL13), Daniel Sams (BBL13), Gurinder Sandhu (BBL13), Jason Sangha (BBL13), Tanveer Sangha (BBL13), David Warner (BBL13)

Eligible for retention: Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Baxter Holt, Blake NIkitaras, Sam Whiteman

BBL|12 local replacement players: Toby Gray, Joel Davies, Ross Pawson

Head coach: Trevor Bayliss