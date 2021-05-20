KFC BBL|10

Webster firms for cross-town BBL switch to Stars

Melbourne Renegades appear set to lose multi-talented allrounder, with rivals in box seat to sign him for BBL10

Louis Cameron

20 May 2021, 06:48 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

