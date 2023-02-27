World Cup winner a 'wonderful mentor' for new Perth coach

Former England international and WA coach Becky Grundy has been named as Shelley Nitschke's replacement at the Perth Scorchers

cricket.com.au

27 February 2023, 12:00 PM AEST

