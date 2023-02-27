World Cup winner a 'wonderful mentor' for new Perth coach

The calmness of Australia's T20 World Cup winning coach Shelley Nitschke is just one of the traits her replacement at the Perth Scorchers hopes to emulate in her quest to take the club's Weber WBBL side back to competing in finals.

The Scorchers today announced former England international Becky Grundy as their new head coach following the departure of Nitschke to take up the Australian role full time at the conclusion of WBBL|08.

Grundy – who played seven one-day internationals and 12 T20Is for England – had served as an assistant under her "mentor" Nitschke at the Scorchers for the past three seasons.

She will combine her WBBL duties with her role as Western Australia women's head coach, which she has held since May 2020 when she took over from Lisa Keightley.

The 32-year-old former left-arm spinner's relationship with Perth dates back to WBBL|02 when she played four games for the club.

"Shelley has been a wonderful mentor to me and I have learnt so much from her," Grundy said following her appointment on Monday.

"To be able to see how she goes about things, particularly on the sidelines during the game, how calm she is, how collected she is with her thoughts, that's something that I've really been able to learn from and hopefully can take that on.

"Just being able to pick her brains has been something that I can be forever grateful for … I can't wait to build on all her hard work and have more success."

The Scorchers missed the finals in this summer's WBBL|08 during Nitschke's final campaign at the helm after she led them to their maiden title the season before.

First order of business for Grundy is to secure the services of out-of-contract superstars Alana King and New Zealander Sophie Devine – who has captained the side since joining the club three seasons ago – for WBBL|09 once the contracting embargo period lifts mid-year.

"Clearly, every successful team wants to be able to hold on to a core of their players and that's exactly what we'll look to do," Grundy said.

"I think we've got a really good foundation there for us to build on, we probably just (didn't) execute a little bit in terms of consistency last year.

"So the fact that I can work with these players 12 months of the year (at WA is) huge in terms of being able to connect with them but also to be able to develop their game."

Perth Scorchers WBBL|09 squad (so far): Charis Bekker, Amy Edgar, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel