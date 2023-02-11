Aussie Cup hunt boosted as legend joins camp

Healy return makes picking XI 'pretty tricky': Lanning

Australia have added a secret ingredient to their T20 World Cup preparations this week, welcoming legendary former captain Belinda Clark into the fold in South Africa.

Two-time World Cup winning captain Clark joined the Aussies in Stellenbosch ahead of Saturday’s opening game against New Zealand in Paarl, with the 15-player squad and staff alike eager to soak up her knowledge and experience as they vie for a third consecutive title.

"We've been really lucky to have 'BC' with the group for about five or six days," Australia coach Shelley Nitschke told cricket.com.au.

"She was over here just down the road in Paarl for a conference and she spoke to myself and Ben Oliver and Shawn Flegler and said, ‘I'm close by, is there any opportunity to get involved with the team?’

Belinda Clark chats to the Aussies at nets // cricket.com.au

"We know what a great servant of the game she’s been … she’s been getting around the girls and it's just (also) taking that opportunity to be a bit of a mentor for myself and other staff members.

"We also know if we need, she’s got that cricket brain as well.

"We've certainly been leaning on her for a lot of help both individually and as a group as to how we function (and) I know the girls have been getting a lot out of having her around.

"She’s got such a wealth of experience in being in cricket teams, but also with her leadership – and it’s been fantastic for this group and our emerging leaders."

Clark has been mentoring a group of Australian players in recent years as part of a pilot program run as a collaboration between her project The Leadership Playground and Cricket Australia, aimed at developing the country’s next generation of leaders.

This week provided a chance for her to reconnect with the likes of Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, while also working with the remainder of Australia’s World Cup touring party.

McGrath – who filled in as vice-captain during recent series against India and Pakistan – in particular has spoken of Clark’s influence on her transformation from fringe member of the Australian squad to one of the world’s best allrounders.

"(The pilot program) has been super important," Nitschke said.

"I think (for Gardner and McGrath) in particular, as well as a number of others, we've just seen them growing in confidence in themselves and recognising that they are leaders, and they can be leaders in any group.

"To see them sort of have the confidence to take the next step in their leadership journey, it's been really good, and it's been fantastic for our group as well."

Clark was Nitschke’s captain when the former allrounder first broke into the national side in 2004, and the pair were both key members of Australia’s 2005 ODI World Cup win in South Africa.

Nitschke said she personally had seized the chance to tap into her former skipper’s expertise, as she embarks on her first World Cup campaign as head coach.

"We've had a couple of good chats," Nitschke said. "She's been doing a lot of observing, so I expect to get a little bit of information before she heads out.

"But we've certainly had a lot of chats so far and we'll continue to do so across the time that she's here - she's given me some really good feedback, and just insights into settling into the head coach role and some different ideas of how I might go about doing things, which has been really useful."

The pair have also enjoyed a chance to sit back and reminisce over their 2005 World Cup win, where Australia claimed their fifth one-day title when they defeated India in the final in Pretoria.

That tournament was Nitschke’s breakthrough series at international level; after returning into the XI for Australia's third group stage match against West Indies, she remained in the side for the rest of the tournament, taking 11 wickets at an average of eight, including the prized scalp of India skipper Mithali Raj for six in the final.

"It was a long time ago, but (reminiscing) never gets old," Nitschke said.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: v New Zealand, Boland Park, Paarl, 7pm local (4am Feb 12 AEDT)

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)