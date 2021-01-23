Scoop Podcast: Belinda Clark's incredible life in cricket

Australian cricket legend Belinda Clark joins The Scoop's Emily Collin and Laura Jolly to reflect on an incredible life in cricket. While captaining the national side, Clark played an instrumental role in the merger between the Australian Cricket Board and Women's Cricket Australia in 2003, and continued to revolutionise the game during her tenure at Cricket Australia.

Clark recently left Cricket Australia to pursue her own business, the 'Leadership Playground', which intends to inspire young girls to become leaders. Enjoy listening to one of Australian cricket's most respected and admired figures.