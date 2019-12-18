Misfiring Heat will keep taking BBL risks

Their KFC BBL campaign opener was more mishit than smash hit but Brisbane Heat won't be tempering their hard-swinging approach any time soon.

The Heat slumped to a 29-run defeat at the Gabba against Sydney Thunder on Tuesday, dismissed for 143 in the final over of their chase for 173.

Brisbane's innings featured eight sixes to the Thunder's four but all too often the Heat batsmen came unstuck going for one big hit too many that found a fielder in the deep.

Allrounder Ben Cutting, who belted 28 off 18 balls including two sixes, believed the Heat's approach was worth persevering with.

"On another night those balls go for six and it doesn't matter, we're sitting here talking a different game where we've chased the runs in 18 overs," Cutting said.

"That's the nature of how we play our cricket and that's why we're so good at times, particularly here at the Gabba, because we can get away from teams when we take the game on like that."

The Heat will have a chance to bounce back on Friday when they host Melbourne Stars at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Cutting said Tuesday's match will have little bearing on the Heat's approach to their next encounter given the differences in opponent and venue.

"Very different wicket so it's a whole new game plan again," he said.

"We'll look back at our stats from last year and who we're playing.

"We won't really take this game into much consideration because it's just a completely different wicket."