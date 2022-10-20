KFC BBL|12

Cutting eyes mental edge to return to form

Ben Cutting has spent months working on the mental side of his game in a bid to return to the form that made him one of Australia's most damaging allrounders

AAP

20 October 2022, 12:00 PM AEST

