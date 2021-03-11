Marsh One-Day Cup 2021

McDermott eyes quick return from hamstring strain

Tasmanian hoping to return to domestic cricket next week to continue prolific season after picking up an injury on New Zealand T20 tour

Sam Ferris

11 March 2021, 03:19 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo