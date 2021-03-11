McDermott eyes quick return from hamstring strain

Ben McDermott is aiming to return for Tasmania next Thursday after suffering a hamstring injury during Australia's recent T20 tour of New Zealand.

McDermott suffered a grade two hamstring strain while doing a high-speed running drill with Australia's reserve players prior to the fourth T20 international in Wellington.

The 26-year-old missed Tasmania's Marsh One-Day Cup match against Victoria yesterday and will be unavailable for Friday's clash against South Australia, but he is hoping to take on NSW next Thursday at Blundstone Arena.

"I had a scan yesterday and it is a grade two strain," McDermott told cricket.com.au. "It's on the better side of a grade two.

"I'm aiming for the one-day game against NSW next Thursday. Everything is coming along nicely so far but we're only seven days into it."

After going unused for the entire NZ tour, McDermott will be itching to get back out onto the field to continue his prolific season as one of the form batters in Australia this summer.

The right-hander is averaging 66 in first-class cricket this season and posted a century against the touring Indians at the SCG, while his outstanding output for Hobart Hurricanes in the KFC BBL made him a unanimous selection in the team of the tournament.

That imperious run of form earned McDermott a ticket on the New Zealand, and while he didn't play a match, he used the opportunity to pick the brains of the likes of Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

"I really enjoyed my time over there with a good bunch of blokes," he said.

"It's not nice to feel like you're playing well whilst you're sitting on the sidelines, and having this injury has been frustrating as well, but hopefully it's just the two games that I'll miss.

"I feel like my game is in the best order it's ever been, so I'm looking forward to getting this hamstring right and follow it up with a good Shield game (against NSW) starting Saturday."

Australia's push to win the New Zealand series meant only 12 players were used, but McDermott knows his chance will likely come in the middle order.

In BBL|09, he tried batting at No.5 for the Hurricanes with higher honours in the back of his mind, but when runs came hard to come by, he ditched those plans for BBL|10 and returned to the top of the order at first-drop.

It's at No.3 where he pummelled 402 runs for the Hurricanes this summer and was unlucky not to post triple figures three times as Hobart fell fractionally short of making the finals.

But with a jam-packed Australia batting order full of top-order firepower, McDermott will not feel out of place if chosen down the order where he has spent his time at international level so far.

In 10 T20I innings, McDermott has batted no higher than No.4 and has batted six times between positions 5-7, with his last appearance in November 2019 against Pakistan.

"With the Hurricanes, I'm just trying to bat wherever is best for the team and at this stage I think is at three," he said.

"I'm going to try and pile on the runs and force my way in that way, that's what I did this year.

"I'm sure if I do get an opportunity it's not going to be at the top.

"It's a pretty full batting order and there's a lot of guys scoring runs there.

"If it does come I'm sure I'll be ready, I've had the experience there and should be better for it."