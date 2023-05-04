McDermott comes full circle with return to Queensland

Ben McDermott will never forget his Queensland debut, nor will South Australian seamer Chadd Sayers who claimed his wicket as part of his hat-trick.

"I was the middle part of the hat-trick, which is the worst one to be," McDermott recalled.

"I got a first baller, and I got two in the second innings. So it wasn't a debut I would like to remember but I definitely do … it will be stuck in my head forever."

It would turn out to be the then teenager's one and only first-class appearance for his birth state (he had played a solitary one-day match a week earlier) as he was delisted at season's end and forced to look elsewhere for playing opportunities where he forged a successful career in Tasmania that has taken him to the pinnacle of the game's white-ball formats.

McDermott continues red hot start with classy 70

But eight years on from that unforgettable debut, the 28-year-old has a chance to add another chapter to his Queensland career with the state today confirming his return on a three-year deal.

McDermott – who hit 2483 runs at 32 in 49 Marsh Sheffield Shield appearances for Tasmania – will strengthen the Bulls' already formidable Test-quality batting line up and should slot in at the top in the Marsh One-Day Cup, which proved his most productive format for the Tigers, averaging almost 46 in 32 matches.

His final season with Tasmania proved his toughest, averaging 18 in the Shield and 25 in the Marsh Cup (the lowest of his eight seasons with the state), but as he made the long trip north by road last month, the dashing right-hander was determined his time in Australian colours was not done.

Family was the main reason behind his decision to return home, with he and wife Mandy expecting their second child later this year.

"I obviously want to continue my dream and play more cricket for Australia and that leads us to be on the road for a lot longer than what we are," McDermott told cricket.com.au.

"We've found out how difficult it can be sometimes as a stay-at-home mum without the help from me, so she's excited for the next chapter to have her family and my family give her the support she needs."

"I'm also excited to play for my home state again, as they've had a bit of success (in recent seasons)."

After the highs of last year that included a return to the national side in Pakistan where he hit a maiden international century in the second ODI in Lahore, McDermott said 2022-23 felt like a "little bit of a step back" as he struggled to replicate the form of the previous summer and was eventually dropped from Tasmania's Shield side for the final two games.

McDermott reflects on 'special' maiden ton

"I never really expected to be living in Tasmania and playing cricket for Tasmania but I didn't really have much choice at the time," he said.

"My fondest memories are probably the friendships I've made … and them helping me make my dream come true to play international cricket."

And while being such a damaging white-ball player inevitably presents a temptation to pursue opportunities on the global T20 circuit, McDermott said he was fully committed to the Bulls in both formats.

"To play Test cricket is still the pinnacle in my opinion," he says.

"I'll keep chasing that and whenever I feel like it's time, there's always (T20 leagues) to fall back on, there's league popping up everywhere.

"But right now, I'm fully focused on playing both formats for Queensland, I feel like one-day cricket is still my best format."

Every six: McDermott destroys Big Bash attacks

Queensland Cricket high performance general manager Bennett King said the state was thrilled to have McDermott back – the son of former Bulls and Australian fast bowler Craig – and were keen to help him realise his goals of playing at the highest level.

"He's got a young family and I'm sure they will be pleased to be a little closer to family and friends in Queensland once they get settled," he said.

"No doubt his experience and skills will be welcomed by the playing group. He's a seasoned player who ha performed in all formats for Tasmania and Australia, and so it will be exciting to see him progress in the future."

McDermott – along with former Tigers teammate Nathan Ellis – will shortly head to the UK for another season with reigning champions Hampshire in the T20 Blast before he links up with the Bulls for the start of pre-season.