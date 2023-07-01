T20 Blast 2023

McDermott monsters another Blast fifty as Aussies shine

Ben McDermott continued his fine form for Hampshire in the Blast on a profitable night for the Aussies, while Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi made a splash with a four-wicket over

1 July 2023, 01:34 PM AEST

