CommBank Series v India - ODIs

India stars to test young crop of Aussie quicks

Australia's pace attack will be put to the test against India, who left two star batters sitting on the sidelines during Saturday's warm-up

Adam Burnett in Mackay

19 September 2021, 06:29 PM AEST

