India stars to test young crop of Aussie quicks

India's batters to pose challenge for young quicks: Sawyer

Australia's attempts to fill a Megan Schutt-sized hole in their pace attack will be put to the test this Tuesday by an Indian batting group that has retained a little hint of mystery in the lead-up to the ODI series opener in Mackay.

From Saturday's practice match in Brisbane, the tourists opted to exclude star allrounder Harmanpreet Kaur as well as possible inclusions in game one – right-hander Jemimah Rodrigues and pace-bowling allrounder Shikha Pandey.

QUICK SINGLE All you need to know for the #AUSvIND series

All three will be on the Australians' radars for different reasons: Kaur was the architect of their demise at the 2017 World Cup with one of the all-time great ODI innings; Rodrigues looked in sparkling touch through the recent Hundred tournament, in which she struck at 150 and was the second leading run-scorer; and strike bowler Pandey boasts the experience of having played all three matches in India's last ODI series Down Under, in 2016, during which she contributed handily with bat and ball.

Kaur was carrying a quadriceps injury at the back-end of The Hundred but did bat in the nets at Norths in Brisbane yesterday, appearing comfortable, as her teammates were well beaten by Australia in their one-day warm-up.

If fit, the 32-year-old is a certain starter, but the unknowns around their selections could result in a gamble or two for Australia when it comes to the fast-bowling decisions in their own XI, particularly in the absence of Schutt – who is on leave following the birth of her first child – and a question mark hovering over Nicola Carey, who suffered an abdominal strain in training last week.

Big guns fire as Aussies cruise to warm-up win over India

In a team currently on a 24-match world record winning run, and one that has benefited from consistency in personnel, the status quo equates to a rare opportunity.

"I think all the quicks have a really good shot (at selection)," bowling coach Ben Sawyer said today. "Obviously Stella (Campbell) did really well yesterday (with 3-38) but Darcie (Brown) had bowled particularly well as well, so I think all the young fast bowlers have a really great opportunity.

"It's up to 'Motty' (head coach Matthew Mott) and the selectors in terms of match-ups.

"We've got good coverage in terms of pace – Hannah Darlington's a really good change bowler – so whatever the match-ups determine is probably who's going to get selected."

Which is where the Indian selections come in.

"They're a world-class batting line-up," Sawyer added. "I thought (Kaur, Rodrigues, Pandey) might have come out and participated but they were in the nets having a hit, so maybe they've got a few niggles and things like that, but I'm sure they'll be a big part of the tournament.

"(Kaur and Rodrigues) did really well in The Hundred that just past, and we've seen lots of them … everyone's seen enough of them to know what they're doing."

QUICK SINGLE Campbell's stellar show puts dream debut within reach

The good news for Australia's young fast-bowling brigade is that, given the nature of this tour – seven games, three formats, 20 days – all of them appear likely to either debut or add to their international caps in the coming weeks.

And after alluding to it in the media on Friday, Ellyse Perry promptly took the new ball on Saturday, taking two wickets, and Sawyer – who has worked closely with her at the Sydney Sixers on her bowling – was enthused by what he believes she will offer the Australians.

"I'd been away (coaching in The Hundred) and I saw her for the first time in a while the other day and she looked so much stronger," he said.

"The thing maybe people forget is it was a major hamstring injury. She tried to come back and did well, but now, 18 months on, I think she's in a really good position and she looked really good over the last couple of days."

CommBank Series v India

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Sep 21: First ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 24: Second ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)

Sep 26: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast