Pakistan v England Tests - Men

'Quite incredible': Stokes captaincy hailed

England head coach Brendon McCullum says Ben Stokes has exceeded all expectations with a whitewash in Pakistan as the winter's Ashes tour edges ever closer

PA

22 December 2022, 09:10 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo