Men's Ashes 2023

Stokes defends aggressive day one declaration

The England captain said he saw a late spell with the new ball as an "opportunity to pounce on Australia" and did not regret relinquishing a chance to push beyond 400

AAP

21 June 2023, 01:47 PM AEST

