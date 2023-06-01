Men's Ashes 2023

Stokes confident of playing bowling role during Ashes

England skipper says knee issue is being managed as Ashes hosts prepare for one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's

PA

1 June 2023, 07:51 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo