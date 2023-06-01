Stokes confident of playing bowling role during Ashes

England captain Ben Stokes has no concerns over his ability to bowl in the upcoming Ashes series.

Stokes' long-standing left knee issue caused him problems during February's tour of New Zealand and his recent time at the Indian Premier League proved fruitless.

Allrounder Stokes played only twice for Chennai Super Kings and sent down just one over for 18 runs during his IPL stint.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies gear up in Beckenham as mystery of The Oval awaits

But the 31-year-old is confident he can have an impact when the Ashes series against Australia begins on June 16.

"The knee is in a much better place than it was in Wellington," he said. "I've been over in India for the IPL and these last eight or nine weeks I know I have got myself in a position where I can't say I regret anything.

"I have got myself into a place where I feel like in a 2019, 2020 space in terms of my own body and fitness. I have definitely given myself the best opportunity (to bowl this summer).

"We know what it is (the problem) and now it is about managing it."

Stokes' side begin their summer of red-ball assignments on Thursday when they face Ireland in a four-day Test at Lord's.

Eyebrows were raised ahead of the Ashes precursor when Ireland left out star bowler Josh Little, with the seamer ordered to rest after a successful IPL spell with runners-up Gujarat Titans ahead of next month's 50-over World Cup qualification tournament.

Cricket Ireland's high performance director Richard Holdsworth defended their decision by insisting the Lord's Test was not a "pinnacle event" to draw further concerns over the future of international red-ball cricket with more and more franchise leagues filling the cricket calendar.

'The Oval is a nice place to bat': Smith's WTC final preview

Stokes, who admitted he can understand Holdsworth's comments, said: "I've always been a huge advocate of the Test format.

"The whole landscape and the whole game of cricket is literally just changing in front of everyone's eyes so quickly.

"I see T20 and Test cricket being able to keep being successful and progress side by side.

"Look at what T20 has done for the game in general, the amount of attraction it's brought - new fans, new players its brought into playing cricket regardless of the format and also what T20 has been able to bring in terms of Test cricket.

"The transition between the two games is so different but at certain periods in Test matches you do see that T20 side come out, which is only because the players have been playing it.

QUICK SINGLE Hazlewood back bowling, but reveals T20 factor in setback

"So I don't see a world where T20 and Tests aren't being played in the future.

"I don't know what this build-up period before the Ashes is like compared to 2005, no idea, but it's very hard to ignore and not be able to see the excitement."

England's aggressive 'Bazball' style has helped them put Test cricket at the forefront of the conversation over the past 12 months.

After winning 10 of their 12 matches since Stokes and head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum took over the red-ball team last May, all eyes are on what England can achieve when the stakes are at its highest this summer after they have hit conventional thinking for six during the past year.

England scored at 5.50 runs an over to post 4-506 on day one in Rawalpindi during the 3-0 series win in Pakistan.

Asked if a 500-run day in the Ashes is possible, Stokes replied: "Be alright, wouldn't it? Anything is possible I think, if you have the backing to go out and do it."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval