Men's Ashes 2023

Stokes vows IPL spell won't impinge on Ashes captaincy

England captain Ben Stokes won't let his IPL spell get in the way of his Ashes captaincy, and says he'll be leading the team out in the Ireland warm-up Test

23 February 2023, 03:05 PM AEST

