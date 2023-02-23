Stokes vows IPL spell won't impinge on Ashes captaincy

Ben Stokes won't allow the Indian Premier League to get in the way of his England captaincy, insisting he will be leading the team in the first Test of their Ashes summer.

Stokes opted out of the IPL auction in 2022 as he prioritised getting to grips with his leadership role, but put himself back under the hammer in December and landed a bumper AUD$2.89m deal with Chennai Super Kings.

The group stages of the world's biggest T20 tournament run all the way to May 28, with the eliminator match and final to follow, while England take on Ireland at Lord's from June 1 in their final outing before the eagerly awaited series against Australia.

The possibility for a clash in Stokes' calendar is apparent but he has made it clear that he will be donning his England whites rather than the yellow shirt of CSK when the time comes.

Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins announced last November that he would skip the entire IPL this year with a gruelling Test tour of India, Ashes tour and ODI World Cup all in his schedule.

Some of Australia's leading players will also feature in the IPL, with David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis all set to stay on in India for the IPL after Australia's ODI series there next month.

Green, a vital cog in Australia's middle order whose absence was keenly felt by Australia in the first two Tests in India, is bound for his first year at the IPL after landing an AUD$3.15m deal with the Mumbai Indians at December's auction.

And Josh Hazlewood is clear to take up his AUD$1.44m deal with Royal Challengers Bangalore for this year's IPL with an expectation he will have overcome the Achilles injury that today saw him ruled out of Australia's ODI tour of India.

“It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part,” Australia's selection panel chair George Bailey said today.

Stokes is understood to have already agreed on a departure date with his IPL franchise and will be back in England in time to take a full part in preparations ahead of their first international of the season.

Asked if he would be on duty at the home of cricket if there was a spot for him in the IPL final, he left no room for doubt.

"Yes, I'll play," he said. "I'll be making sure that I give myself enough time to get back and play that game (against Ireland)."

The picture is less clear when it comes to other England players, though.

Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Harry Brook all have IPL contracts, as well as being lined up for key roles as England attempt to win back the urn for the first time since 2015.

"I think it's a little bit too far ahead to say for others, but one thing I've got to look at is we've got the Ashes after the Ireland Test, so I'll probably get round the individuals and ask them what they want to be ready for the Ashes," said Stokes.

"Those five games are obviously the big ones of the summer and you've got to think about what lads want, but you also have to think about if something was to happen in that game and we lose someone for the Ashes.

"It's just one of those where you have to weigh up the options of what the individual person actually wants out of that week versus do we really need to play that one? Because I'm obviously right in saying that series is bigger than that game against Ireland."

For now, though, the biggest game at hand is Friday's series-settling second Test against New Zealand in Wellington and a chance to make it 11 wins in 12 attempts as skipper.

England will take an unchanged team into their match with one look at the grassy Basin Reserve pitch enough to relieve their bowling attack of any aches and pains.

Switching up the seamers was a possibility after last week's 267-run win in Mount Maunganui, with Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson suffering soreness after their exertions at Bay Oval.

"It was just a case of seeing how the bowlers pulled up and they've pulled up pretty well, especially after seeing the pitch," Stokes said.

"There's a lot of grass out there, it looks like the lines for the wicket have been painted on the outfield. The bowlers were licking their lips. They might have been stiff yesterday, but after they looked at the pitch felt a little bit looser."

The enthusiasm of the English pace attack to try their luck in appealing conditions does not guarantee a clatter of cheap wickets, of course, with the venue renowned for looking livelier than it plays at times.

And nobody knows how well the ground can play better than England's head coach Brendon McCullum, who made a career-best 302 against India here in 2014.

"You can't read too much into that, pitches here can offer a lot for the seamers but we've also heard from Baz that it can sometimes play into the favour of the batters," Stokes said.

Anderson will lead the England attack having returned to top spot in the International Cricket Council's bowling rankings at the age of 40, the oldest player to hit No.1 since Clarrie Grimmett in 1936.

The Lancastrian's seven-wicket haul in the first Test saw him replace Australia captain Pat Cummins after a four-year stint at the summit, yet another distinction for a player with more dismissals than any other pace bowler in the history of the game.

England XI for 2nd Test v NZ: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

FourthTest: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

FifthTest: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval