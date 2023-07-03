Men's Ashes 2023

Stokes says winless England are in 'perfect situation'

Despite slipping to 0-2 down in the Ashes, the England captain believes they have a 'better opportunity' than ever before to win back the urn

Louis Cameron in London

3 July 2023, 05:38 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo