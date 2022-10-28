'Someone's going to pay': England sound Stokes warning

England coach Matthew Mott has backed superstar Ben Stokes to awake from his slumber and ruin Australia's ICC T20 World Cup title defence.

The arch rivals will clash in a monster match at the MCG on Friday night that is an effective eliminator for the loser following England's shock defeat to Ireland and Australia's thumping loss to New Zealand last week.

England enjoyed a spectacularly successful home Test summer, with Stokes playing a key role as captain, but the allrounder's T20 form has been down.

In five T20 innings since landing in Australia earlier this month, the 31-year-old has scored 41 runs at 10.25, with a best of 17no.

Mott, who became England's white-ball coach in May after leading Australia's women's team for seven years, has hailed Stokes' bowling as a "real bonus" but conceded he is yet to fire in his key discipline.

"I think he's bowled some big overs, particularly in the Powerplay," Mott said. "With the bat, he hasn't come off yet. But his career would suggest that at some point someone's going to pay a price, and hopefully that's Australia."

Mott has experience in coaching teams in big tournaments, with Australia's women's side losing their opening match of the 2020 World Cup before winning the final in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG.

England are not panicking despite their loss to Ireland leaving them with no room for error if they want to win the World Cup.

"We're playing against the host, the defending champions, so there's no need for us as a coaching group to motivate the group," Mott said.

"We're incredibly motivated and (the Ireland result) just adds to that motivation.

"You very rarely go through these tournaments undefeated, so I expect us to bounce back really well."

Mott said he saw no reason to make wholesale changes for the match against Australia.

"I think we played really solid cricket for the last month," he said. "We had a bad day (against Ireland), we're not going throw the baby out with the bathwater."

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's fixtures

Oct 22: Lost to New Zealand by 89 runs

Oct 25: Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for the full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture