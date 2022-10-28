ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

'Someone's going to pay': England sound Stokes warning

White-ball coach Mott insists his star allrounder's record indicates his run of low scores will inevitably end, with Australia the next team in the firing line tonight at the MCG

AAP

28 October 2022, 08:46 AM AEST

