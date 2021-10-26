Fear factor: England's Ashes glee as Stokes returns

Ben Stokes's return to England colours in time for the Ashes has been greeted with joy in England.

The talismanic allrounder has been added to the squad having declared himself fit after a lengthy break to focus on his mental wellbeing and fully recover from a finger injury.

Test skipper Joe Root was delighted, tweeting: "One of the greats as a cricketer and an even better bloke. Welcome back my friend."

Stokes admitted he was in a "dark place having difficult thoughts" after his finger injury, his feelings exacerbated by 'bubble fatigue'.

England had been considered rank outsiders for this summer's series, having not won a Test in Australia for 10 years. But with Stokes in the side, the tourists are now genuine contenders again.

Stokes missed the last tour of Australia for off-field reasons, but was one of their shining lights in 2013-14 when he scored a fourth-innings century in just his second Test.

In the past three years alone, he has averaged 45 with the bat and 28.02 with the ball and is ranked second in the ICC's allrounder rankings despite his long absence.

His unbeaten 135 at Headingley two years ago to help England chase down 362 with one wicket to spare remains one of the great Ashes performances of the 21st century.

In his Mirror newspaper column Stokes said he was 'buzzing' for the Ashes and added: "I know I can focus again on playing my best cricket Down Under this winter.

"I probably didn't realise just how much of an issue the finger was causing me until I got it sorted the second time around.

"I was always one of those people who wouldn't talk about how they're feeling and just keep it internal and crack on. I now realise talking is such a powerful thing and it has completely changed me."

Stokes returned to the nets less than a fortnight ago but said late last week he was back batting pain-free.

News of Stokes's return was also a major talking point among England's Twenty20 World Cup squad in Dubai on Monday.

"I know the lads have been talking about it here and it's really nice to see Ben coming back to cricket," Liam Livingstone said.

"To have Ben around a group is great.

"I've played a lot of cricket with Ben over the last couple of years and just to have him around an environment is a massive boost for any team, especially going into a massive series like the Ashes, it'll be great for the lads to have Ben around."

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, writing in his Daily Telegraph column, said Stokes' return was 'huge'.

Vaughan, who as captain won the Ashes in England in 2005, said: "Without Stokes, I would not have given England a chance in Australia; with him, they have a glimmer of hope - and maybe a bit more than that.

"Stokes is the engine of this England team, the guy who powers them. Not only does he contribute massively himself, he lifts the performances of those around him, inspiring, cajoling and driving up standards.

"Crucially, he is also a player that Australia fear. The sight of him walking out at Brisbane - or wherever he manages to play his first Test - will send a few shivers up local spines."

Vaughan said he still made Australia favourites but added: "Stokes has unfinished business with the Aussies. He hasn't managed an away victory in Australia. That will be on the cricketing bucket list."

Another former captain, Nasser Hussain, said: "It's great news for England. Ben is virtually irreplaceable in any format.

"He is the type of cricketer you need in Australia, someone to look them in the face and take them on. You think of Sir Ian Botham. You think of Kevin Pietersen. Australia like to go after players that back down - Stokes definitely won't do that."

Australia's players had believed for some time that Stokes could feature on the tour.

Nathan Lyon was among those last week to say he would be welcomed, before Josh Hazlewood echoed those sentiments on Sunday.

"You want their best team here," Hazlewood said.

"I'm happy if he if he comes out. He's a class act and strengthens their team. It's all the more competitive."

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium