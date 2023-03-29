IPL 2023

England anxious as Stokes hobbles into IPL stint

England is hoping Test captain Ben Stokes will be nursed through the IPL after joining Chennai following injections in the troublesome knee that continues to hamper him

AAP

29 March 2023, 08:18 AM AEST

