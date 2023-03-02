Men's Ashes 2023

Hobbling Stokes set for IPL but England have no Ashes worries

England captain Ben Stokes barely bowled in New Zealand and was in visible pain batting during the second Test but head coach Brendon McCullum has waved off fitness concerns as the allrounder heads to the IPL

2 March 2023, 10:38 AM AEST

