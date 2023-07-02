Stokes' Headingley spectre looms over Lord's finale

Duckett keeps England alive as Aussies make early inroads

For all the comparative comfort Australia might have taken from their storming start to England's pursuit of history at Lord's, there remains one not insubstantial figure – and the shadow he has cast over similar recent events – to give them cause for concern.

England resume on day five needing a further 257 runs to pull off the largest successful fourth-innings run chase the famous ground has witnessed in men's Tests, with only three specialist batters and a gaggle of tailenders to get them there.

However, among that first-mentioned cohort is their talismanic captain Ben Stokes who resumes unbeaten on 29 after a 79-minute stay at the crease on the fourth evening, much of it spent with a steely glint of his eyes that occasionally gave way to a noticeable grimace of pain.

Unlike his not out batting partner Ben Duckett, Stokes played just one clearly false stroke in his 66-ball stay during which he has flexed his considerable muscle just twice – a lofted on-drive for six from stand-in spinner Travis Head, and a rifle-like pull off Mitchell Starc that scorched to the mid-wicket rope.

The anxious moment came when, on 24, he copped a short ball from allrounder Cameron Green that rose seemingly from nowhere on a pitch that is exhibiting more variable pace than erratic bounce, and floated to point before converging fielders could intercept its descent.

The reason why Stokes's totemic presence at the crease when this ever-fluctuating Test reaches its climax needs no explaining, in either England where it remains a source of enduring national celebration or Australia where its mere mention sends grown adults into the foetal position.

Anyone looking for portents to suggest he might conjure a repeat of Headingley 2019 have ample evidence to feel optimism, or dread.

Stokes's logic-defying, legend-defining 135no in Leeds four years came after the allrounder had bowled himself to the point of exhaustion in a bid ensure his Ashes rivals had to scrap for every run in their hard-fought second innings.

In that game, before the as-yet-identified injury to his left knee reduced his status to an occasional bowler, Stokes sent down a scarcely believable 25 overs on the trot broken only by the five balls bowled by Jofra Archer (before he broke down and Stokes returned) and the break in play at the end of day two.

At Lord's on Saturday, on the back of precious little bowling in preceding months, Stokes delivered 12 overs literally on the bounce – all 72 of those balls were short-pitched – after lunch in a bid to haul England back into a Test that threatened to slip away in the morning session.

The backdrop to the miracle at Headingley was an improbable fourth-innings victory target of 362, just nine runs fewer than their finish line in the current Test (and in the quaint era before 'Bazball'), where England stumbled early and, seemingly, irreparably.

At Leeds, England's first two wickets tumbled for 15 – at Lord's four years hence, it was 2-13 as Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope came and went in quick succession.

Just as the chase gathered momentum four years ago, England surrendered another couple of wickets in a hurry to leave them 4-159 and still less than halfway to their goal.

After Pat Cummins produced an over for the ages in the final hour at Lord's to land a double strike, England regathered and got to stumps 4-114.

And just as Stokes gave little indication of the storm to hit Headingley on that final day as he carried England across the line and – in many parts of a nation still delirious at his month-earlier exploits to land them their first ICC ODI World Cup – over the edge, he was demonstrably circumspect on Saturday evening.

Not quite as watchful as 2019, when he ended day three 2no from 50 balls faced before exploding to club a further 133 from the next 169, but still his nerveless knock in the soft late-afternoon sunlight of day four will have conjured haunting images for Australia's bowlers.

"We know the history," England assistant coach and former opening Marcus Trescothick noted on Saturday evening.

"We've talked a lot of times about Headingley, and other occasions where he's been the stalwart of the innings and holding it together.

"So of course, while Ben Stokes is there, us in the England changing rooms along with the rest of the guys with Jonny (Bairstow) and Ben Duckett and the tailenders, we're still pretty hopeful.

"While those guys are out in the middle, we're still a good chance."

If there is a demonstrable difference between the scenario at Leeds and that which looms in north London from later today, it is the make-up of England's batting.

After Stokes and Duckett – who might have been dismissed three times on his way to 50 on Saturday, but resumes as perhaps an even more potent immediate scoring threat than his skipper – Bairstow is the only other recognised batter ahead of Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and James Anderson.

In 2019, where Bairstow batted at six behind Stokes, England could console themselves in knowing they had allrounders Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes in the shed with only Archer, Broad and Leach as bona fide battlers.

But as events transpired, Buttler and Woakes contributed but a single each and Broad returned a duck leaving last-man Leach to hang with Stokes and take his team to immortality.

Should events reprise, it will be down to Anderson to fill the role of dogged No.11 although his capacity to survive the full hour Leach endured at Leeds seems a stretch taking into account the difficulties every batter – credentialled and otherwise – has encountered on the two-paced Lord's pitch.

But as Trescothick sees it, the comparisons with Headingley are already building and the portent of Stokes's bowling post-lunch bowling effort – during which England snared 5-57 from almost 28 overs of gut-busting bouncers – is sufficient to have hopes buoyed in the home team's rooms.

"He's the master of bowling those big long spells, and grabbing the game and really showing to oppositions, to himself, to teammates, to the public, that this is what he's all about," Trescothick said of England's inspirational leader.

"That's what he expects from the other members of his team around him, so you're not going to get anything different.

"Whenever he's ready to go and he's up for the fight, he's in the contest and it's great to have someone like that in your team.

"You know everybody around the world is wary of him when he's in that frame of mind."

If there is one final omen that might stir ghosts among the Australia squad, it's a feeling the ill-fortune that remains burned into their collective memories of 2019 might be making an unwelcome return visit.

At Headingley, it was the run out missed by Nathan Lyon in what proved to be the penultimate over followed by the lbw shout next ball that saw Stokes plumb in front, and would have handed Australia a game they seemed to have in their keeping if they had not previously squandered their reviews.

Should the current Lord's Test follow an equally improbable final phase, the talking point will be the non-catch against Duckett on Saturday night that seemed a straightforward dismissal until television replays showed Starc had grazed the ball – firmly lodged in his mitt – along the turf as he slid to a stop.

"At first I thought it looked good, when you first see it from a distance," Trescothick said of the controversy that saw Duckett recalled to continue his innings having survived an lbw decision against him upon review earlier in the run chase.

"I think at the time when you see the clean catch and it looks okay there's no issue.

"But then you put the technology on, and you see the ball slide along the floor that's when you start to question it.

"That is part of the game.

'We know technology's there, TV cameras are all over the place at every Test and one-day international you play.

"So you're going to see different angles, and you're going to get difference of opinion.

"And let's trust in the process, the umpires made in a decision so let's sit back and trust in what they call."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood