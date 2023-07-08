Men's Ashes 2023

Clash of captains holds key to third Test

Two talismanic leaders have dictated terms for their respective sides, and another captivating head-to-head battle looms in Leeds

Andrew Ramsey at Headingley

8 July 2023, 09:07 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo