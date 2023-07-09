'He can't do it every time': England vow to back up Stokes

Late wickets leave topsy-turvy Test in the balance

England have conceded they can't rely on "superhuman" Ben Stokes to produce another solo effort at Headingley to keep them alive in the Ashes.

Stokes' men will resume on day four on 0-27, with 224 more runs required to win the third Test and avoid dropping their first Ashes series on home soil since 2001.

A recent history of fourth-innings chases at the ground suggests England are in the box seat, but concerns over their batting in the past two Tests means it will not be easy.

Without Stokes, it's unlikely England would even be in this contest.

After he hit 155 at Lord's last week to almost get England to victory there, his first-innings 80 at Headingley on Friday saved the hosts from a big first-innings deficit.

His most famous Test innings also came at Headingley four years ago, with the unbeaten 135 that helped England to a one-wicket win still fresh in Australia's mind.

"Although we do realise he's superhuman, he can't do it every time," bowling allrounder Chris Woakes said.

"Naturally we don't want to be reliant on Ben all the time. Of course we don't. We want to be putting in performances all the way down the batting line-up.

"At certain points this series you're always going to rely on certain people to put their hands up.

Particularly in a run chase, you want your top six to get a score or one to do the bulk of the work.

"We realise he's a world-class player and puts teams under pressure. But at the same time we know across the board from No.1 to No.11 we've got to put a good shift in."

If the game does get tight and Stokes again ends up hitting out while batting with the tail, Australia will need to show they have learned from Lord's last week and Headingley in 2019.

It took some time last week, but Australia's bowlers eventually managed to pick areas they wanted Stokes hitting to in a bid to reduce his scoring rate and build pressure.

England, though, are hopeful it won't come down to another nail-biting finish.

Last summer alone they chased down scores of 378, 299, 296 and 279, while Headingley is renowned as a good fourth-innings batting wicket.

"Naturally we know we can chase scores as a team. It certainly suits us which is a good thing," Woakes said.

"It would be nice to do it a little bit easier (than 2019).

"We've got to come and bat well, the scores in this game haven't been high so we know it's probably not going to be straightforward."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood