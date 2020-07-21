'In the presence of greatness': Root praises Stokes

England skipper Joe Root believes his team is "in the presence of greatness" with star allrounder Ben Stokes in their side.

Stokes was England's match-winner in their series-levelling victory over the West Indies in Manchester, becoming the first English player to score more than 250 runs and take more than two wickets in a single Test.

In 16 Tests since the start of 2019, Stokes averages 55 with the bat and 28 with the ball having last year steered his side to a historic World Cup win as well as a memorable Test victory over Australia at Headingley.

After England secured a 113-run win at Old Trafford on Monday, with Stokes starring with both bat and ball on the final day, Root labelled his vice-captain "Mr Incredible".

"Everyone understands we are watching a player at the peak of his powers, at the peak of world cricket," Root said.

"Without trying to pump his tyres too much, we are in the presence of greatness.

"He's a genuinely all-round player, something that you don’t see in world cricket. You see guys who have certain strengths, either batting or bowling. But he’s someone you can turn to in any situation."

The Old Trafford Test was dominated by Stokes, who was on the field for all but 51 of the 350 overs in the match, playing contrasting innings with the bat and making vital breakthroughs with the ball.

His first-innings 176, the slowest of his 10 Test hundreds, was followed by a quickfire 78 not out from just 57 balls as an opener in the second innings as England chased quick runs, the fastest ever Test half-century by an England opener.

His three wickets in the match all came at crucial junctures, two of them breaking partnerships of 76 and 100 respectively, the highest the Windies enjoyed in the Test.

"He's got so many different skills that he brings to the team," Root said.

"He's played a role for us this game with the ball. You can use him in a completely different way as well.

"He just seems to get better and better. I think one thing that this game showed more than others is his ability to read different situations. He can do so many roles with the bat. You look at the rest of the game - his impact with the ball. He made something happen when nothing was.

"To have such a complete game in so many different gears and modes at your disposal allows you the ability to keep getting better. Most importantly, if he keeps reading the situations as he is, there's no reason we can't continue to see such brilliant performances as we have done this week.

"There's drive to get better. The sky is the limit. There's no reason he can't keep performing so consistently."

Most importantly for England just days out from the series decider, starting on Friday, Stokes says he'll be fit to play in the final Test despite pulling up sore partway through his 15th over on the final day.

"I'm fine," Stokes told Sky Sports. "Just the body started to get quite stiff.

“I said to Broady (Stuart Broad), 'the body's starting to stiffen up, what do you reckon?' and he said, 'just stop'. Three or four years ago against Pakistan I had the same thing and I ended up blowing my calf so I didn't want to take that risk.

"Obviously, I'll give everything to the team, whatever is asked of me."